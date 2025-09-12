EPFO’s Unnecessary Obsession with CBS Raises Serious Concerns

New Delhi [India], September 12: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has raised eyebrows and serious concerns among experts by insisting on adopting Core Banking Solution (CBS)-based systems for upgrading its portal and overall operations, as stated in its recently released Expression of Interest (EoI). While EPFO's primary goal is the effective management of social security schemes – including provident fund, pension, and deposit-linked insurance – the push for CBS appears both excessive and unsuitable.

According to the EoI, the solution provider must have experience managing at least 100 million deposit accounts in a scheduled commercial bank in India. In contrast, EPFO currently serves around 30 million members, each holding a single consolidated contribution account. Experts argue that extensive banking products and services like loans, foreign currency operations, ATM networks, or card systems are entirely irrelevant for managing EPFO's core functions.

EPFO's core operations primarily involve employer and employee monthly contribution collection, fixed interest calculation, and the processing of pension and insurance claims.

Complex banking features such as daily compounding of interest, tiered interest rate schedules, or inter-branch fund transfers are completely unnecessary for the EPFO system.

Global examples further validate this viewpoint. Brazil's social security IT agency, Dataprev, has successfully implemented openIMIS, an open-source solution that is far more flexible, simple, and cost-effective compared to expensive CBS-based solutions. Similarly, Sagitec's Neospin Pension Administration Software is widely deployed in several developed countries for public pension fund management, based on centralized ledger and case-management workflows.

Experts highlight that EPFO's insistence on CBS will significantly increase costs, complicate operations, and create long-term technical dependencies. In contrast, a ledger-based modular system would be not only cheaper but also highly scalable and easily integrable based on specific needs.

Software and social security experts further point out that EPFO's integration needs are primarily with government APIs (Aadhaar, e-Shram, UPI), and not with heavy banking networks like SWIFT, NEFT, or ATM infrastructure.

EPFO's push for CBS adds unnecessary complexity to social security management and will lead to significantly higher maintenance costs. In line with global best practices, adopting a modular ledger-based solution is far more appropriate, flexible, and cost-effective for EPFO.

Experts urge the government and policymakers to reconsider this approach, ensuring affordable, transparent, and efficient services for EPFO account holders and beneficiaries, while potentially saving crores of rupees annually in platform maintenance costs.

During the pre-bid meeting, major players like TCS, Infosys, Finacle, Wipro, CIPL, AWS, and HCL Software participated and some participants pointed out that the CBS experience requirement excluded many qualified companies. Yet, EPFO retained the condition without addressing these objections.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor