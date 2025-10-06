Epic Yatra: Your Gateway to the Sacred Chardham Pilgrimage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Epic Yatra a trusted name in the spiritual travel segment of India is excited to offer specially designed Chardham Yatra Packages for the 2020 pilgrimage season. Serving pilgrims from all over the nation, the pilgrimage centers provide Chardham Yatra packages from Delhi, Haridwar and a deluxe Chardham Yatra by helicopter for quicker and far more cosy excursion.

Authorized and approved by Ministry of Tourism Government of India & Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department, Epic Yatra has carved a niche for itself providing travel services that pass any measurement - organized, safe and more than enlightening. In a rapidly expanding religious tourism market, Creative has the distinction of providing thousands of pilgrims annually with tailor-crafted itineraries and trained guidance.

Undertake a journey that is holy.- Chardham Yatra Tour Package

The Chardham Yatra is the most popular spiritual yatra starting from end April/early May visiting the holi shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrintah in the great garhwal Himalayas. Associated with spiritual enlightenment and natural beauty, the sojourn is said to perform a cleansing of sins resulting in attaining salvation (moksha).

Epic Yatra renders this dream opportunity practically fulfilling by providing customised packages to fit the likes and budgets of all our customers.

* Package Options for Every Pilgrim

* Chardham Yatra Package from Delhi

This is the best package for pilgrims who want to start their spiritual journey right from National Theory of a pilgrimage as an event in Hinduism@protocol. It features well planned transportation, hotels arrangements, meals and site seeing of each dham. Pilgrims will traverse picturesque landscapes with stopovers at cultural sights along the way.

Chardham Yatra Package from Haridwar

Those who are near to Uttarakhand, have an offer that takes less time and effort with Haridwar departure package. Begining from holy city of Haridwar the devotees are guided to all four dhams with the best and affordable arrangement being taken care by Epic Yatra team.

Chardham Yatra Package by Helicopter

For those who cannot afford to spend much time on travel or have health issues, Epic Yatra's helicopter package is the best option. This luxury pilgrimage takes you from one dham to another in just days with aerial views of the Himalayan terrain and VIP darshan facilities. It's the easiest way to finish the Yatra, without putting your physical body through all that mountainous travel.

Why Choose Epic Yatra?

Government Approved: Registered by Ministry of Tourism, India and Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department to provide credible services with respect to national tourism standards.

Experienced Team - The epic yatra team has many years' experience in organising spritual tours, ensuring a safe, organized and spirtualy fulfilling trip for the pilgrimmge.

Spiritual Tours Packages : Apart from Chardham Yatras, Epic Yatra's religious tour packages span across India with popular pilgrimage destinations such as Holy Kailash Mansarovar, Vaishno Devi yatra and South India temple tours.

Convenience & Safety in Mind: We take care of every detail, everything from transportation and lodging- including medical evacuation coverage.

Itinerary: Once-in-a-lifetime, guided pilgrimage with direction and on-the-ground support as needed so you can be fully present throughout the tour. Personal Support: Customer Service is available pre-tour, in-tour and post-tour for any questions or needs pilgrims may have.

A Word from Epic Yatra

"India is a country of divine energy, and everybody feels peace in our sacred places. " The Chardham Yatra is more than just a tour; it's an ethereal experience," said a spokesperson from Epic Yatra. It is our quest to empower and organise comfortable yatras for every pilgrim. Irrespective of where you begin your Kedarnath Yatra - whether it is from Delhi or Haridwar or flying by Helicopter, our team promises that we make your pilgrimage easy, purposeful and nourishing to the soul."

Plan Your Spiritual Journey Today

As there is a high probability of popup for spirituality tourism post-pandemic, advance booking for Chardham Yatra needed to this summer, Avoid last minute rush!!! Epic Yatra invites all ages and backgrounds of pilgrims to partake in this divine pilgrimage into the Himalayas and reconnect with the innermost parts of themselves.

For Booking & Inquiries:

Epic Yatra

* Phone: +91-8510003060

* Email: epicyatra@gmail.com

* Website: www.epicyatra.com

* Starting Point: Delhi | Haridwar | All India Support

About Epic Yatra

We are an established tour operator specialising in spiritual and religious travel throughout India. Recognized by the Ministry of Tourism and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department, the company is dedicated toward providing transformative pilgrimages to seekers all around the world.

