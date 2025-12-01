Epique Real Ventures: Steady Ascent as Punjab's Reliable Real Estate Pillar

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], December 1: Epique Real Ventures marks yet another chapter in its steadfast journey as a dependable force in Punjab's real estate consulting arena, now extending its trusted reach across Northern India. The firm has been honored as one of the most credible brands in real estate consulting, with the award presented by Punjab Finance Minister Mr. Harpal Singh Cheema and received by Ms. Ruchi Pant, CEO, and Mr. Hiimaanshu Pant, Managing Director. This milestone builds on prior recognitions like "Emerging Startup of the Year" and "Fastest Growing Real Estate Advisory Firm in Punjab," reflecting consistent growth fueled by integrity and client trust.

From its roots in Mohali and Ludhiana, Epique Real Ventures has methodically expanded, delivering over 285 properties with more than 20 years of expertise in commercial and residential solutions. The company's unwavering focus on transparency, RERA compliance, and strategic advisory has solidified its reputation as a reliable partner for investors and developers amid Punjab's evolving market.

Ms. Ruchi Pant, CEO, expressed sincere appreciation: "This accolade humbles us, validating our steady commitment to credible partnerships that stand the test of time. Our clients' faith has been the cornerstone of our reliable growth in Punjab and beyond."

Mr. Hiimaanshu Pant, Managing Director, added: "Receiving this from Punjab's Finance Minister inspires us to nurture even stronger roots while branching into Northern India. It's a shared triumph, propelling our vision of dependable, value-driven real estate guidance."

Anchored in enduring values, Epique Real Ventures eyes broader horizons in Northern India, promising astute solutions that turn client visions into lasting successes. Profound gratitude goes to the team, clients, and partners whose belief sustains this reliable odyssey.

