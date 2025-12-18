EPW India Limited IPO: Building a Structured, Compliant E-Waste and IT Refurbishment Ecosystem

Yousuf Uddin Managing Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: As India's dependence on electronic devices deepens, the challenge of managing discarded IT assets responsibly has moved to the forefront of sustainability conversations. Organised e-waste management and IT refurbishment are no longer peripheral services—they are becoming essential pillars of India's circular economy.

EPW India Limited, an IT electronics refurbishing company engaged in refurbishing, reselling, and lifecycle management of used IT and electronic equipment, is preparing to enter the capital markets through its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), opening on December 22, 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with Mr Yousuf Uddin,M anaging Director, EPW India Limited, he spoke about the company's IPO rationale, regulatory alignment, operational strengths, and long-term sustainability vision.

IPO objectives focused on operational strength

Speaking on the intent behind the IPO, Mr. Yousuf said the primary objective is to strengthen EPW India's operational and financial foundation. The proceeds will be largely utilised to support working capital requirements, enabling smoother execution across refurbishment and resale operations, while a portion will be directed towards reducing existing debt.

Additionally, part of the funds will be deployed to further strengthen the company's recycling capabilities within the organised e-waste ecosystem. According to the management, this integrated approach allows EPW India to address refurbishment and recycling in a compliant, structured, and environmentally responsible manner, aligned with prevailing regulatory requirements.

Experience-led growth in a regulated industry

EPW India's journey in the refurbishment and e-waste space spans over a decade, during which the company has built sourcing networks, refurbishment capabilities, and distribution channels across India. Mr Yousuf Uddin attributes the company's momentum to early entry into the organised refurbishment segment and a strong focus on compliance-driven operations.

As electronics usage increases across enterprises and institutions, demand for professionally refurbished IT assets continues to grow. EPW India's long-standing presence has enabled it to develop operational depth and prepare for the next phase of expansion as a listed entity.

Role in India's evolving e-waste framework

On the future of organised e-waste management, Mr Yousuf believes regulatory enforcement will continue to strengthen, encouraging responsible disposal and recycling practices. EPW India actively participates in this transition through its authorised operations, aligned with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms and Pollution Control Board guidelines.

The company sees itself as a bridge between corporate IT asset disposal needs and India's broader sustainability goals, helping formalise a sector that unorganised players have historically dominated.

Differentiation through compliance and quality assurance

According to management, what sets EPW India apart is its emphasis on authorised operations, traceability, and quality assurance. Relevant regulatory bodies officially authorise the company and offers refurbished IT products backed by warranties for enterprise clients.

EPW India also maintains in-house capabilities such as chip-level repairs, fabrication, and systematic quality checks across facilities, ensuring consistent product standards and reliability—an important differentiator in a price-sensitive but trust-driven market.

Balancing growth with environmental responsibility

Government policies, particularly EPR norms, have played a constructive role in shaping EPW India's business strategy. Mr Uddin highlighted that extending the lifecycle of IT equipment through refurbishment is central to reducing environmental impact.

By reviving usable assets and responsibly managing end-of-life electronics, EPW India aligns financial growth with sustainability objectives—an approach increasingly valued by corporate clients and institutions.

Infrastructure, talent, and operational readiness

As EPW India scales, investments in internal systems and skilled manpower remain a priority. The company already operates established refurbishment and recycling facilities and is focused on optimising operational efficiency rather than aggressive physical expansion.

IPO proceeds are expected to support smoother working capital cycles and strengthen internal processes, enabling EPW India to manage higher volumes while maintaining compliance standards.

Data security as a core offering

For enterprise and government clients, data security remains a critical concern. EPW India follows strict protocols during asset pickups, including physical destruction of storage devices through drilling or cutting in the presence of clients.

The company also provides degaussing solutions to ensure data becomes completely irrecoverable, meeting stringent security and compliance requirements.

Long-term vision and investor perspective

Looking ahead, EPW India aims to strengthen its role within India's circular economy by expanding refurbishment volumes, deepening regulatory compliance, and building operational scale. Management also sees a potential progression towards the main board in the future, subject to performance and regulatory readiness.

Addressing investors, Mr Yousuf Uddin emphasised disciplined growth, transparent operations, and long-term relevance as key pillars of EPW India's value proposition. He reiterated the company's commitment to building a sustainable business that delivers both economic and environmental impact.

