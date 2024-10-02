Equence Technologies Pvt Ltd Welcomes Mr. Surender Sharma as Chief Growth Officer

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],October 01: Equence Technologies Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce that Surender Sharma has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. With over 20 years of experience in Sales and Growth Strategy across CPaaS, SaaS, Martech, AdTech, Local Search Engine, Video Marketing, Product Management, and New Product Ideation, Surender brings an extensive background and a visionary approach that will propel Equence to new heights.

Surender Sharma's remarkable track record includes successfully launching innovative solutions and scaling businesses to success. In his previous role as Senior Vice President – Sales at Vspagy, Surender played a pivotal role in driving growth through cutting-edge video personalization, interactive solutions, and customer lifecycle management communication platforms, demonstrating his strong ability to innovate and deliver.

Surender’s entrepreneurial journey showcases his passion for transformative technology. He launched India's pioneering SMS-based resume service, MobileCV, which enabled users to send CVs via SMS.

He also developed user-friendly applications for cab booking, introduced Truly Local Search Engine (Clickezee), and created RUBO (Run Ur Business Online), a platform designed to empower SMEs by helping them build e-commerce websites, manage deliveries, and handle payments seamlessly.

At Equence Technologies, Surender Sharma will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand the company’s market reach, and unlock new opportunities. His extensive experience in customer engagement and his innovative approach will play a crucial role in driving Equence's mission forward, allowing the company to continue delivering impactful solutions for its clients.

Pushpendra Kumar, Founder, Director, and CEO of Equence Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for Surender’s arrival, saying: “We are very excited to welcome Surender to the Equence family. His deep expertise in sales strategy and growth, combined with his visionary mindset, aligns perfectly with our mission of re-inventing communications Platforms as Service (CPaaS )and conversations communications platform . I am confident that Surender’s leadership will play a key role in driving the growth of Equence, enabling us to create transformative solutions that help our clients thrive in an increasingly connected world.”

Pushpendra Kumar, Founder and CEO of Equence Technologies, has been the guiding force behind the company for over a decade. Under his leadership, Equence has emerged as a leader in CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service), specializing in conversation and customer engagement solutions. With more than two decades of leadership experience, Pushpendra is committed to scaling the company’s growth and achieving its business goals.

Equence Technologies Pvt Ltd is dedicated to simplifying business communications, maximizing impact, and delivering exceptional experiences through accessible and reliable cloud communication platforms in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Equence strives to transcend traditional boundaries through a holistic communication platform. The mission is to empower businesses and enable them to deliver exceptional customer experiences by unifying all communication channels into one seamless experience.

With a strong determination to strengthen business communication strategies, Equence focuses on building products and developing powerful APIs to deliver speed and efficiency. The strategic team at Equence ensures that customers never have to compromise due to inefficient message speed and delivery.

As Chief Growth Officer, Surender Sharma will be instrumental in advancing this vision, bringing fresh perspectives, innovative strategies, and a relentless drive for success. His focus will be on expanding Equence’s market presence, establishing new partnerships, and ensuring the continued delivery of best-in-class customer engagement solutions.

About Equence Technologies Pvt Ltd

Equence Technologies is a leading CPaaS provider, specializing in conversation and customer engagement solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses simplify communications and create exceptional customer experiences through innovative, reliable, and effective cloud communication technology. Equence is committed to empowering businesses by providing unified communication platform (CPaaS ) that transform how they engage with their customers.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor