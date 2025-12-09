Equilibrium Climbing Station Whitefield Sets a New Benchmark for Climbing in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Equilibrium Climbing Station, India's pioneering homegrown climbing ecosystem, announces the launch of its newest and most expansive facility in Whitefield on 6th of December 2025. The opening will be accompanied by Equinox, the brand's annual community-first climbing gathering and celebration of movement. The launch also marks the debut of SLAB, Equilibrium's in-house cafe.

Spread across 8200 sq. ft., Equilibrium Whitefield brings together state-of-the-art climbing, strength training, recovery, and community-building zones in one unified, high-performance space designed for both first-time climbers and national-level athletes.

A New Chapter for Indian Climbing

Equilibrium began in 2013 with a simple goal: to create a space that matched the needs of India's strongest climbers. Intended as a dedicated space for elite athletes, it quickly attracted a diverse community of students, travellers, and first-time climbers who discovered the sport and kept coming back. Equilibrium further evolved into India's first homegrown climbing gear ecosystem, including shoes, crash pads, holds, and volumes.

Equilibrium Whitefield represents the brand's largest leap yet, a facility built to support real training, real movement, and the growing community that has shaped climbing culture in India.

The SLAB Cafe Launch

The launch also marks the opening of SLAB - Equilibrium's new in-house cafe concept inspired by the textures and geometry of climbing. Serving personal-sized pizzas, smoothies, sandos, salads, and coffee. Designed as a warm, communal gathering point, SLAB reflects the same spirit of movement, creativity, and connection that defines Equilibrium.

Facility Highlights

- Full-scale bouldering arena

- 16 roped climbing lanes across 10-12m walls for lead, top-rope, and speed

- Dedicated strength & conditioning zone

- Recovery and cool-down area to support safe progression

- Fully equipped kids' climbing section designed for safety and exploration

- SLAB Equilibrium's in-house cafe

Equilibrium is steered by long-time climbers, coaches, and community builders Archana B S and Mahanya Sreedhar, both of whom remain deeply connected to the floor, climbing, testing gear, and shaping the community they lead.

"Equilibrium started as a small space with big dreams. Today, we're proud to launch a facility that meets global standards while staying honest to our roots, inclusive, grounded, and community-first. Whitefield is our commitment to building Indian climbing, one climber at a time," Mahanya Sreedhar, Managing Director, Equilibrium Climbing Station.

Climb Bold. Move Free. It's not just a motto; it's the mindset behind everything Equilibrium creates.

For more information, visit Instagram @equilibriumclimbing_hoodi

Address: 415, 10th Cross Rd, Thigalarapalya, Hoodi, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048, India.

Contact: +91 90714 15444

Founded in 2013, Equilibrium Climbing Station is India's first fully homegrown climbing ecosystem. From handcrafted walls on Residency Road to world-class gyms in Bengaluru and Goa, Equilibrium has grown into a movement shaped by community, innovation, and a commitment to building climbing culture in India. Beyond gyms, the brand designs and manufactures climbing shoes, crash pads, holds, and volumes, all made in India and tested by the country's strongest climbers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor