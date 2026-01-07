Eraaya Lifespaces Indian Flagship Subsidiary EbixCash Partners with Lotus India Pay to Launch Co-branded Legend Card

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 7: Eraaya Lifespaces Indian Flagship Subsidiary EbixCash, one of India's leading digital financial services providers, has announced the launch of the Legend Card, a co-branded prepaid card developed in partnership with Lotus India Pay. The strategic move strengthens the company's prepaid and digital payments portfolio & reflects its focus on collaborating with established brands to deliver high-impact financial solutions. The partnership combines EbixCash's payments and prepaid capabilities with Lotus India Pay's customer-facing ecosystem, bringing together card issuing, processing, and transaction management under a single, integrated framework. Built on a secure ledger-based architecture, the solution supports end-to-end settlement and reconciliation while remaining fully aligned with existing payment networks and regulatory frameworks.

To address consumer spending needs, the Legend Card is designed to enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience of Lotus India Pay customers. The card works across merchant outlets and digital platforms, supporting point-of-sale (POS) transactions, e-commerce purchases, QR-based payments, and UPI-linked usage, enabling seamless cashless transactions. As an open-loop prepaid card, the company will serve customers the flexibility to transact across a broad merchant base, within applicable regulatory limits, making it suitable for a wide range of everyday payment requirements.

Speaking on this new offering, Mr. Sharan Pardeshi, AVP - Product & Alliance, EbixCash World Money, said, "This is a strategic addition to our prepaid portfolio, enabling us to address a wider range of routine and high-frequency payment needs. Through this partnership, we are providing customers to enjoy hassle-free transactions both online and offline, along with benefits such as exclusive brand offers, faster checkout experiences, and enhanced control over spending. The card is made for today's digitally inclined customers who seek secure, convenient, and seamless payment solutions."

Following a digital-first issuance approach, users can complete onboarding online and instantly access a virtual card for digital and QR-based transactions, with the option of a physical card for POS usage. Security remains central to the offering, with features such as real-time transaction alerts, instant card blocking and unblocking, and configurable spend limits to ensure a safe and transparent payment experience.

Mr. Bhavin Dedhia, Founder, Lotus India Pay, added, "Partnering with EbixCash allows us to elevate our customer engagement through a seamless and rewarding payment solution. The co-branded Legend Card aligns perfectly with our objective of offering added value and convenience to our customers."

Introduced as part of EbixCash's ongoing product and partnership roadmap, the Legend Card strengthens the company's prepaid portfolio by extending its presence across everyday payment use cases. This highlights the company's focus on developing scalable and compliant payment solutions that respond to evolving consumer behaviour, as digital payments continue to become an integral part of routine transactions across India.

