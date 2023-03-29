eRetail Cybertech Set to redefine omnichannel retail with its cloud based POS billing software, 'Prana POS'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (/GPRC): eRetail Cybertech, a leading provider of cloud-based billing and Inventory management software for the retail industry, has partnered with G7CR Technologies' STAB program for ISV's to make its "Prana POS" solution available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. With over 10,000 customers and 15,000 users, eRetail Cybertech has transformed the Indian retail industry and established itself as a savvy player in the market.

The company's comprehensive omnichannel retailing solutions empower businesses by automating tedious tasks such as inventory and store management, customer management, and payment processing. The software is compatible with multiple platforms, including Windows, Android, and iOS, and can operate both online and offline. Invoices can be sent to clients via email or SMS, eliminating the need for printing. Prana POS can be set up in minutes, it intelligently automates tedious business tasks, auto syncs to your central database, facilitates access from any device and the software is designed to adapt and scale seamlessly as your business grows.

The British Standard Institution (BSI) has issued a security license to eRetail Cybertech, and the company has been acknowledged as a Microsoft Silver Partner, certified for offering best solutions to customers by supporting Microsoft platforms and technologies. Furthermore, eRetail Cybertech's cloud-based "Prana POS" solution is easy to deploy and can be set up in less than 15 minutes, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to streamline their operations.

Headquartered in Hyderabad with branches in Bangalore and Delhi, eRetail Cybertech is now poised to expand its market and seize new business opportunities with the help of its partnership with Microsoft and G7CR Technologies.

''We are in the process of launching our own ecommerce product shortly, focused on small and medium retailers. eRetail has successfully completed 20 years in business and this has been possible only because of our customers constant feedback and support'' says Velu Srinivasan Bhaskaran, Managing Director, eRetail.

With a remarkable 99 per cent client retention rate and a reputation for high-quality goods and services, eRetail Cybertech is well-positioned to continue transforming the retail industry and meeting the diverse needs of its clients both domestically and internationally.

Hyderabad-based eRetail Cybertech Pvt. Ltd is a leading provider of innovative Point of Sale (POS) billing software and technology solutions for the retail industry. Founded as an entrepreneurial venture in 2003, eRetail Cybertech has evolved into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, enabling them to succeed with their trademark quality and success-oriented approach. With deep-rooted expertise in retail business practices and the latest technologies, eRetail Cybertech' s efficient billing software seamlessly integrates into any retail environment, providing a competitive advantage to customers across the globe. eRetail Cybertech' s success and growth have earned the confidence of customers in various industries, making it the backbone of numerous businesses worldwide.

