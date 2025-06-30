Ericsson unveils first India-made antenna for global markets

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Ericsson on Monday released its first India-made antenna model for export, marking a significant milestone in the company's plan to build a stronger manufacturing and engineering base in the country.

The new antenna, developed for high-performance networks, is ready for commercial release and international shipments are set to begin in July.

It was unveiled at an event attended by Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Ericsson said in a release that it is expanding its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering ecosystem in Indiabuilding an end-to-end capability that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering, with solutions specifically designed to meet global and Indian network requirements.

"Ericsson began this journey one year ago with a focused effort to build out the local ecosystem and establish component and antenna manufacturing in India," the release said.

With more than 50 percent of antenna content now produced locally, the company said it is entering the next phase - evolving its India-based engineering capabilities to support regional adaptation, accelerate innovation, and scale with global demand.

"Ericsson's advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next generation 5G infrastructure. As network requirements continually evolve to meet the needs of communications service providers, antennas are critical in helping them realize the full potential of their network, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and the best total cost of ownership," the release said.

Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, Ericsson, said they are committed to building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem in Indiaone that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering.

"This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology," he said.

The company said that by growing its local engineering ecosystem, it is enabling deeper collaboration with Indian R&D partners, and stronger integration with a rapidly maturing supplier base.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, said the company's investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India's telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem.

"India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson's advanced 'Made in India' antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand," he said.

The release said antennas produced in India will adhere to Ericsson's rigorous global standards for quality and performance, ensuring they meet the needs of both domestic operators and international customers.

