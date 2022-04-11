Erisha Agritech Private Ltd inks MoU with automotive R&D organization, The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)

Erisha Agritech Private Ltd, a Rana Group Company, has entered into an agreement with The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), towards design and development of advanced powertrain systems and components for electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells developed under Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked to this effect between the two companies.

Founded in 2019, Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. is India's fastest growing agri-equipment and machinery company, and has brought to the market a wide range of agricultural tractors, combine harvesters, implements and other equipment and machines of latest technology and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is a leading automotive R&D organization in the country set up by the automotive industry with the Government of India.

According to Sudhir Rana, Director Operations - Erisha Agritech Private Limited, "The MoU with The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is a major step for us, as it would immensely benefit the design and development projects we undertake. The concept of design and the development of advanced powertrain systems and components for EVs, and also hydrogen fuel cells we would work on would actually be propelled to a whole new level with the agreement. Erisha Agritech is happy to have the support of ARAI in our upcoming endeavors."

As a technology company, Erisha Agritech had made a mark at the Krishi Darshan Expo, organised in Hisar in March, this year, by unveiling its fully indigenous electric tractors, and agricultural drones. Besides, Erisha Agritech had also showcased the fully imported Belarus tractor, along with indigenous 50 HP tractor and a select range of agricultural equipment such as Paddy Transplanters, Power Weeders, Rotavators, and Super Seeders. Erisha Agritech has also lined up the launch of electric L5 three-wheelers in the passenger, cargo and fruit vehicle category.

Yet another feather in the cap of Erisha Agritech is the collaboration with an Italian major electric charger company, which will transfer technology to Erisha Agritech to set up the smart charging stations under various capacities.

Erisha Agritech has reaped success by combining its immensely talented team and unique product range, and this has help catapult the company to a higher pedestal. The company is already making waves with a commendable presence in the market.

Erisha Agritech Private Limited is a Rana Group company, which is into the manufacture, supply, export, sales and after sales services of agricultural machinery in India. Erisha Agritech Private Limited, which operates as per the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission of the Government of India under the Make in India programme, has on its menu complete agriculture solutions under one roof - right from equipment that help in field preparation to crop sowing, protection to harvesting and hay management processes. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing units are equipped with advanced machinery capable of executing bulk orders with precision. Global partners include top technology majors such as Gomselmash CJSC, MTW CJSC, Bobruisk Agromash, Lidselmash from Republic of Belarus and other partners from European countries.

