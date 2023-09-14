EROS Group Recognised As "Most Trusted Real Estate Developer" Award At ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 14: EROS Group, a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector, has once again reaffirmed its position as a leader in the industry by being recognized as the "Most Trusted Real Estate Developer" at the esteemed ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023 North. The awards, presented by The Times Group, aim to commend exemplary leadership, innovation, and significant contributions made by individuals and organizations across various domains.

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023 North ceremony, held in New Delhi, witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities from diverse fields. The event was graced by the likes of renowned Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva, versatile actress and presenter Mandira Bedi, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash—Outstanding Indian classical music maestros, and the accomplished Chef Manish Mehrotra. Their presence added a touch of glamour and significance to the occasion, underscoring the awards' prominence.

Avneesh Sood, Director of EROS Group, expressed his gratitude for the recognition by stating, "We are deeply honored to receive the 'Most Trusted Real Estate Developer' award at the ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023 North. This accolade stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and ethical practices. We have always believed in putting our customers' needs at the forefront of our endeavors, and this award further motivates us to continue our journey of creating exceptional spaces that redefine living experiences."

The award not only acknowledges EROS Group's accomplishments but also highlights the significant strides the company has made in transforming the real estate landscape. From iconic residential complexes to cutting-edge commercial spaces, EROS Group has consistently delivered projects that blend aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. The group's ability to combine innovation with a deep understanding of customer preferences has set it apart as an industry trendsetter.

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023 North serve as a platform to celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation across various sectors. EROS Group's recognition as the "Most Trusted Real Estate Developer" underscores the company's steadfast commitment to delivering world-class real estate solutions and customer-centric offerings.

Information provided by Alakshendra Singh, Head-Corporate Communications, EROS Group

