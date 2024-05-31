ES Ranganathan Explains India’s Natural Gas Demand Surge in 2024: Petrochemical, Power, and Industrial Sectors Drive Growth

ES Ranganathan mentions, “The surge in natural gas demand highlights the critical need for a robust and forward-thinking energy policy framework in India.”

New Delhi (India), May 31: India witnessed a remarkable surge in natural gas demand in 2023, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s energy landscape. According to industry expert ES Ranganathan, the former Managing Director of IGL, this growth trajectory is poised to continue into 2024, driven by robust demand across the petrochemical, power generation, refinery, and industrial sectors.

“In 2023, India’s natural gas demand soared to 64 billion cubic meters, reflecting a 5% increase from the previous year,” says ES Ranganathan. This rise underscores the growing importance of natural gas in India’s energy mix, driven by the country’s expanding economy and the push for cleaner energy sources. The petrochemical industry, in particular, has been a significant driver of this demand, utilizing natural gas as a feedstock for various chemical processes. “Similarly, the power generation sector has increasingly relied on natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and enhanced air quality,” adds ES Ranganathan.

Implications for Energy Policy

The surge in natural gas demand highlights the critical need for a robust and forward-thinking energy policy framework in India. To sustain this growth and meet future demand, substantial investments are required in infrastructure development, including pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks. “A well-defined policy will also encourage domestic production, reducing dependency on imports and enhancing energy security. Furthermore, aligning energy policies with environmental sustainability goals is crucial, ensuring that the growth in natural gas usage does not compromise India’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” says ES Ranganathan.

Opportunities and Challenges

The rise in natural gas demand presents numerous opportunities for India’s economy and energy sector. Enhanced natural gas usage can lead to increased economic activity, job creation, and improved energy security. Additionally, natural gas serves as a critical bridge fuel in the transition to renewable energy sources, offering a cleaner alternative to coal and oil.

“However, this growth also poses significant challenges. Infrastructure development must keep pace with rising demand, necessitating substantial investment and coordination between public and private sectors,” opines ES Ranganathan. Pricing mechanisms need to be addressed to ensure the affordability and competitiveness of natural gas. Furthermore, managing the environmental impacts, particularly methane emissions associated with natural gas production and distribution, remains a crucial concern. Effective regulatory frameworks and technological innovations will be essential in mitigating these environmental challenges.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, India’s natural gas demand is expected to remain strong, driven by ongoing economic growth and a continued shift towards cleaner energy sources. The government’s initiatives, such as the National Gas Grid and the City Gas Distribution network, are likely to play a pivotal role in facilitating this growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of natural gas in residential and transportation sectors will further bolster demand.

For policymakers, industry stakeholders, and investors, navigating this evolving energy landscape will require a balanced approach that addresses both opportunities and challenges. Strategic investments in infrastructure, supportive policy frameworks, and a commitment to environmental sustainability will be key to capitalizing on the potential of natural gas as a vital component of India’s energy future.

While concluding, ES Ranganathan mentions, “The surge in natural gas demand in India underscores the dynamic nature of the country’s energy sector. With significant contributions from the petrochemical, power generation, refinery, and industrial sectors, natural gas is set to play an increasingly important role in India’s energy mix.” As the nation strives towards economic growth and environmental sustainability, a comprehensive and forward-looking approach will be essential to harness the full potential of natural gas in driving India’s energy transition.

