ES Ranganathan’s Vision: Biogas as a Key Player in India’s Energy Mix

New Delhi (India) August 6 : “Biogas stands at the intersection of innovation and sustainability, poised to redefine our energy paradigm by leveraging waste into a strategic asset for a greener future,” says ES Ranganathan.

As the world shifts towards sustainable energy solutions, ES Ranganathan, the Former Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), is spearheading efforts to integrate biogas into India's energy mix. His strategic approach highlights the potential of biogas to revolutionize the country’s energy landscape while addressing environmental concerns. “Biogas presents a dual opportunity: it not only provides a sustainable energy source but also addresses waste management challenges,” asserts Mr. Ranganathan.

The significance of biogas lies in its ability to convert organic waste into clean energy, thus contributing to a circular economy. By tapping into this renewable resource, India can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental pollution.

Biogas as a Cornerstone of India's Net-Zero Goals

ES Ranganathan envisions biogas as a crucial component of India's net-zero emissions target. He believes that biogas is poised to play a pivotal role in India's energy transition. “Biogas is a multifaceted energy carrier, essential for heating, cooking, electricity generation, and transportation. It transcends being a mere renewable fuel, evolving into a strategic asset crucial for our nation's sustainable future,” emphasizes ES Ranganathan. By displacing fossil fuels, biogas significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, it contributes to waste management by converting organic waste into valuable resources.



As India strives for net-zero emissions by 2070, the biogas sector is expected to play a crucial role in achieving this target and transitioning to a greener and more sustainable future. India’s biogas market size was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 1.47 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the 2022–2029 period.

Government Policies: Nurturing a Biogas Revolution

Ranganathan emphasizes the crucial role of government policies in fostering the growth of the biogas industry. “The government's initiatives to promote biogas production and utilization are commendable,” he states. Policies such as the Pradhan Mantri Jiwankal Yojana and the focus on decentralized biogas plants have created a conducive environment for investment and innovation. The Indian government has been proactive in fostering the development of biogas through various policies and initiatives. “Government support is pivotal in scaling biogas production; targeted policies can accelerate adoption and investment,” states ES Ranganathan.



Programs such as the National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP) and the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme are instrumental in promoting biogas. These initiatives provide financial incentives and subsidies to encourage the establishment of biogas plants, thereby boosting rural economies and enhancing energy security.

The recent announcement of Rs 1.5 billion assistance for procuring biomass aggregation machinery by the finance minister is a testament to the government's commitment to strengthening the biogas value chain. The funding will help establish infrastructure for biomass aggregation, reduce logistical challenges, and ensure the continuous supply of raw materials necessary for biogas production.

Technological Advancements: Unleashing Biogas Potential

Technological advancements have significantly improved the efficiency and scalability of biogas production. “Innovation is the linchpin of advancement in biogas technology, driving the development of more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solutions essential for sustainable energy progress,” remarks ES Ranganathan. Modern biogas plants are equipped with advanced anaerobic digesters, which optimize the breakdown of organic material to produce higher yields of biogas. Mr. Ranganathan adds, advancements in purification and upgrading technologies allow biogas to be refined into biomethane, a direct substitute for natural gas, thereby broadening its applications. These advancements are not only improving biogas yield but also enhancing its quality, making it a viable alternative to conventional fuels.

A Circular Economy Approach

To sum up, ES Ranganathan envisions a circular economy powered by biogas. “Waste is not waste; it’s a resource waiting to be harnessed,” Mr. Ranganathan explains. By treating organic waste as a valuable input, biogas production contributes to waste management and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the integration of biogas with other renewable energy sources creates a resilient and sustainable energy mix. His vision for biogas is a testament to its potential as a transformative energy source. By combining government support, technological advancements, and a circular economy approach, India can unlock the full potential of biogas “Our journey towards sustainable energy is not a solitary endeavor but a collaborative mission to harness the potential of every renewable resource available,” concludes ES Ranganathan. As the world grapples with climate change and energy security challenges, biogas emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a path towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous India.

