ESIC App witnesses major growth in online appointment bookings, increasing 200% in 2023 and 177% in 2024

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Online appointment bookings through the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) application (App) have seen remarkable growth, with a 200 increase from 2022 to 2023 and another 177 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The ESIC mobile app has been improved to provide a more user-friendly experience and additional features.

ESIC has also upgraded its IT systems, including hardware, middleware, software and network systems; enabling the system to be faster, more secure and easier to use for stakeholders across all ESIC facilities.

It ensures hassle-free registration and deposit of contribution, thus promoting ease of doing business, as well. ESIC is moving to a new environment with enhanced connectivity, security database and servers.

This transition has been successfully completed on December 22 this year. The transition is an integral part of the ongoing Operations and Maintenance contract with the current System Integrator at a total cost of Rs 312 crore for three years.

The ministry's release added that under the chairmanship of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, ESIC is constantly working to improve its medical services, other delivery mechanism and upgradation of IT Systems.

Union Minister has been constantly monitoring the progress of the ICT delivering mechanism, the ministry added.

Sharing information on the increased use of the Dhanwantari application, the ministry stated that Dhanwantari Hospital Information System (HIS) is now being used more widely in ESIC hospitals and dispensaries, with a 40 per cent growth in adoption, enabling healthcare providers to better manage patient care and hospital operations.

The connection pool for the concurrent users of the Dhanwantari Module as well as the Insurance Module has been increased very significantly.

The ESIC's Dhanwantari Module enables the hospitals and dispensaries, with better availability of patient records, previous case history, etc. thus ensures better patient care. Total number of transactions has increased by 50 per cent since the beginning of the current financial year and is on a linear rise.

After enhancing the concurrent users 10 times in the month of September, 2024, the number of incidents reported has decreased to one third. The total number of such incidents raised is only 93 for 1.5 crore transactions.

