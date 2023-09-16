Especially abled children present 1.25 km long congratulatory card on Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, march was carried out by 400 blind children of the (National Association for the Blind) carrying in hand 1.25 km long congratulatory card comprising of 9 years of praiseworthy work done by the Honorable Prime Minister. It took 2 months of hard work for them to make and present this token of love.

On this occasion, Shri Rajesh Singh Dayal, President National Association for the Blind, said that it is the love and affection of the children towards the Honorable Prime Minister that on the occasion of his birthday, the disabled visually impaired children presented 1.25 km long congratulatory message.

The presentation of the song dedicated to the Prime Minister by the disabled children in the program was captivating. The children’s presentation mesmerized everyone. Even the changing weather and rain could not stop the spirits of the disabled children.

The program started today with the unveiling of this congratulatory card made by hundreds of visually disabled children and began from Dayal Chauraha located in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In this celebratory initiative, there was the dignified presence of Subhash Bhalla, Founder Award Trust Council of India Lucknow and Divyang Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chief Guest Shri Dollarbhai Kotecha, President National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Federation (Gujarat) etc.

