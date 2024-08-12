Esperanza 4.0 to Highlight in Media Innovations and Sustainability Efforts

VMPL

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 12: Inspiria Knowledge Campus, a leader in media and design education, is thrilled to announce the return of North Bengal's premier media festival, Esperanza 4.0. Scheduled from September 18-20, 2024, this year's festival will delve into the critical intersections of media, technology, and sustainability. Attendees can look forward to a lineup of distinguished speakers, interactive sessions, and creative contests that explore the future of media and storytelling.

The festival opens with keynote addresses by notable figures such as Arjun Gourisaria, an acclaimed film editor known for works such as "Shut Up Sona" and "Gulabi Gang," Anuradha Sharma, an independent journalist and correspondent for Reporters Sans Frontieres, and Dr. Sonam B. Wangyal, a historian and author who will provide insights into the cultural and historical significance of the Darjeeling-Sikkim hills, drawing from his book "Sikkim & Darjeeling: Division & Deception."

Throughout the three-day event, attendees will engage in a series of workshops and interactive sessions. Chandreyee Mukherjee from Reuters will discuss AI's transformative impact on news production, while Aaqib Raza Khan from NDTV will explore its role in interactive journalism. Zeeshan Kaskar of The Wire and Vivek Chhetri of The Telegraph will present the ethical considerations surrounding AI in journalism, particularly in amplifying marginalized voices.

The festival's workshops, led by experts like Sanjay Kumar and Anjan Chakraborty, will provide practical skills in fact-checking and AI-assisted content creation. Rahul Sinha of The Chord Bharat will showcase digital tools for photography and videography, while media educator Firoz Mohammed will offer insights into new narrative techniques in the AI era.

A central highlight of Esperanza 4.0 is the array of creative contests designed to inspire students and encourage them to engage with critical issues. The Photography Contest focuses on environmental themes, while the Short Film Contest invites entries on sustainability. The Podcast Contest and Social Media Reel Contest provide platforms for students to express their views on eco-friendly practices and sustainable living.

The festival's culmination features a panel discussion moderated by Sandip C. Jain, with participants including Swaraj Thapa and Jiwan Rai. The panel will debate the evolution of media from traditional to digital platforms, offering insights into the benefits and challenges of this transformation.

The event also includes a Sustainable Living Photo Exhibition, showcasing real-life examples of eco-friendly practices. Networking sessions will provide opportunities for students to connect with industry leaders, while an inter-college debate on AI in media will stimulate critical thinking and discussion.

The grand finale will celebrate the festival's achievements with an award ceremony recognizing exceptional talent in the various contests. The evening will conclude with a glamorous performance, blending fashion and innovation to reflect the festival's themes.

Atul Gupta, Co- Founder of Inspiria Knowledge Campus, remarks, "Esperanza serves as a platform for media students to gain industry insights and develop the latest technological knowledge and skills, fostering their growth as responsible professionals." Firoz Mohammed, Dean of the School of Media and Design, adds, "AI is a disruptor in media. It's crucial for educators and aspiring professionals to reinvent themselves, and Esperanza 4.0 addresses these challenges through meaningful discussions."

Students are eagerly anticipating Esperanza 4.0. Hemal Agarwal, a Media Science student, says, 'Esperanza provides a platform for self-expression and professional learning. I'm excited to enhance my creative portfolio this year.' Fellow student Rahul Singh Bisht adds, 'My experience with Esperanza has been transformative. I'm looking forward to hands-on experience in execution and networking once again.' Tanisha Sarkar reflects, 'Esperanza demystified the world of media and journalism for me. Now in my second year, I'm eager to contribute even more and establish myself in the field.'

This year's Esperanza 4.0 hopes to give participants a deeper understanding of the media's future and a renewed commitment to sustainability. This festival is more than just an event; it's a journey into the future, where the stories we tell shape the world we live in.

