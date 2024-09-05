Esri India Launches Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 5: Esri India, the country's leading location intelligence software and solutions provider, today announced the availability of 'Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst,' a location intelligence solution suite designed to aid government organizations in making data-driven smart decisions. Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst for India includes a variety of location-based datasets, such as points of interest; road network; administrative boundaries at various levels like village, PIN codes, district, state, etc.; socio-economic and demographic data; and data available from the Indian edition of ArcGIS Living Atlas, while providing the flexibility to the users to add their own data.

The solution has the potential to greatly enhance the efficacy of government departments by offering precise insights into spatial and demographic factors. Using the solution, government agencies can make data-driven decisions, optimize resource distribution, and customize efforts to achieve more effective outcomes in public safety, economic development, community assessments, city development, and more. They can make a greater impact on the lives of the citizens using the available data as the developmental efforts become more targeted and reach the maximum number of beneficiaries.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "Location intelligence plays a crucial role in government decision-making by providing invaluable insights derived from geographic and spatial data. 'Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst' is a unique solution that provides insights into population density, demographics, site suitability, and other critical factors. Using these insights, government stakeholders can enhance the impact of their functions around socio-economic development, emergency management, healthcare, public safety, workforce development, and more. By leveraging location intelligence, government departments can make more informed, data-driven decisions that improve efficiency, responsiveness, and overall quality of life for citizens."

The power of location intelligence and analytics is being recognized all over the world. Data availability and sharing are now easier in India. With enabling policies like the National Geospatial Policy and the Geospatial Data Guidelines in place, the availability of geospatial data has improved. Being a leader in providing solutions based on geospatial technologies, Esri India has launched Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst to enable Indian government organizations to optimally utilize Indian datasets for carrying out location-specific analysis and achieve high levels of efficacy in their initiatives.

