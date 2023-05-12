New Delhi [India], May 12 (/SRV): ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals, a firm of Sharma Groups of Compes, has been awarded the title for the "Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company in Delhi NCR" at the Global Excellence Awards 2023. The prestigious award was presented to the CEO of the Company, Kamal Sharma, by the stunning Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The award recognizes the efforts and contributions made by ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals in the field of healthcare, particularly in the National Capital Region.

ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals is a leading pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare solutions to individuals seeking a better life. The primary goal of the orgzation is to improve the health and well-being of people by providing them with safe and effective medicines that meet their unique needs. According to Kamal Sharma, the CEO of ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals, "We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence in the field of healthcare. We believe that healthcare is not just about treating the disease, but about providing a comprehensive solution that includes prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. At ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality solutions that meet their needs and improve their overall quality of life."

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 was orgzed by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh. The event recognized the efforts and contributions made by various businesses and orgzations in different fields, including healthcare, education, finance, and technology.

ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals has a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals who work closely with healthcare professionals to understand the needs of patients and provide them with the best possible healthcare solutions. The company also invests heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative medicines that can help patients lead a better life. One of the unique features of ESS GEE Pharmaceuticals is its commitment to quality and safety. The orgzation has implemented a stringent quality control system that ensures that all medicines produced by the company meet the highest quality standards. The company also follows strict safety protocols to ensure that its products are safe for use by patients.

The company's focus on quality and safety, coupled with its team of highly qualified and experienced professionals, makes it one of the most trusted pharmaceutical compes in Delhi NCR. The orgzation is committed to providing high-quality healthcare solutions to individuals seeking a better life, and its dedication to this mission is truly admirable.

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor