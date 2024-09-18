Essential Guide Launched to Assist Patients Seeking Treatment in Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Milaap, India's leading crowdfunding platform, has officially launched an essential resource for patients and caregivers seeking medical treatment in Bengaluru, titled, "Making Healthcare Accessible in Bengaluru: A Caretaker's Handbook." This guide is crucial as it provides information to navigate the city's extensive healthcare network with ease and confidence. The handbook was officially launched by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of esteemed experts from the city's medical community and non-profit organizations.

At the launch, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, said, "I would like to congratulate Milaap for having decided to come out with a healthcare handbook which can be of great assistance to people to get information regarding health facilities including, hospitals, pharmacy, ambulances or places of stay close to hospital. The organization is doing a lot of work to help people."

He further added, "We all know the cost of healthcare, especially tertiary healthcare, with cutting-edge technology used for medical fields which can become expensive. When it comes to a person's life and well-being, people always seek the best available treatment for their loved ones, often going beyond their financial means. Many fall into financial crises because of this. I commend Milaap for the wonderful work they have been doing to help people over the past 10 years."

Bengaluru has become a leading destination for medical tourism, attracting over 5 lakhs of patients annually due to its affordability, world-class healthcare facilities, and specialized treatments. The city's hospitals are equipped with the best doctors in the country, advanced technology, highly skilled professionals, and offer a range of specialized treatments, including cardiology, neurology, and oncology. Bengaluru's reputation for integrating cutting-edge technology in healthcare, such as telemedicine and robotic surgeries, further enhances its appeal.

Anoj Viswanathan, Co-Founder of Milaap, stated, "Bengaluru's rise as a hub for medical care is driven by its unique combination of affordability, quality, and specialization. This handbook is a step towards making healthcare more accessible and less daunting for everyone involved. We believe that healthcare support goes beyond hospital walls, and this resource is our contribution to making the journey smoother and more confident for patients and caregivers alike."

He further added, "We are honored to have Dinesh Gundu Rao with us today; his support adds immense value to the initiative and reinforces the importance of accessible healthcare for all."

In addition to logistical support, the handbook ensures access to reliable resources. It includes information on trusted blood banks, medical centers, and other essential services, helping patients and their families connect with the right providers during their stay in Bengaluru. The handbook, available in multiple languages including English, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali, can soon be accessed on Milaap's platform and will be distributed through hospitals, NGOs, and support groups across the city.

Dr. Sonal Asthana, "The handbook is a very important piece of information for patients. As you know patients travel within India for healthcare needs. In a place like Bangalore which is unfamiliar to many traveling for treatment, people end up often spending more money than healthcare expenses. The guidebook launched by Milaap will be very helpful to patients in their own languages."

The launch also had an insightful panel discussion titled "Navigating Healthcare Away from Home," featuring distinguished experts from the medical community and non-profit organizations. The panelists, including Dr. Sonal Asthana, a renowned transplant surgeon, Anoj Viswanathan, Co-Founder of Milaap, Valli Narasimha from Samiksha Foundation, Dr. Shalini Nalwad from ICATT Ambulance Services, and Rizwan Ahmed of Gubbachi Learning Community, shared their expertise and experiences on patient care. They narrated a vivid picture of the challenges faced by patients and caregiversfrom the initial shock of a diagnosis to the difficult decision of traveling to a new city for treatment. The discussion highlighted the daily struggles, emotional turmoil, and the pivotal role the community can play in supporting individuals throughout their healthcare journeys.

Bengaluru is rapidly becoming a leading medical hub in India, with a high concentration of top-tier hospitals and internationally trained doctors, catering to a growing number of domestic and international patients. A recent study found that Bengaluru's healthcare system is capable of accommodating more than lakhs of medical tourists each year, boasting an impressive 95% satisfaction rate among patients. It is projected to be a premier destination for medical tourism in the coming decade.

About Milaap:

Milaap is India's most trusted, free crowdfunding platform for personal and social causes, particularly healthcare and related needs. It empowers individuals facing financial hardship to raise funds for essential needs, including tertiary healthcare, education, and community initiatives. It leverages technology to ensure a seamless and transparent giving experience. Anyone in India can create a fundraiser, connecting with a vast online community to raise funds efficiently and securely. Milaap has funded over a million projects across India, with the support of donors from over 130 countries. It has become the preferred platform for individuals to raise and contribute funds towards their cherished causes in India.

