Estelar Cosmetics India Private Limited – Redefining Beauty, Authentically and Unapologetically

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8:Estelar Cosmetics is a modern, homegrown beauty brand proudly launched in India with a vision to redefine beauty standards. Established in 2024 and formally incorporated in early 2025 as Estelar Cosmetics India Private Limited, the brand emerged to address a significant gap in the Indian cosmetics market, offering high-performance products that are effective, ethical, inclusive, and specifically tailored to Indian skin tones.

The brand operates on the philosophy that beauty is more than appearance, it is a form of self-expression and confidence. This belief is reflected in its empowering tagline: “Be You, Unapologetically.” Each product is carefully designed to help individuals feel confident, radiant, and comfortable in their own skin.

What sets Estelar apart is its unwavering commitment to conscious beauty. All formulations are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals like parabens. Products are enriched with skin-nourishing ingredients such as Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, ensuring a sensory experience that combines performance with care. From bold Liquid Matte Lipsticks, adaptive pH Sticks, and blendable Blushes to finely milled Compact Powders, every product is crafted with purpose and precision.

Inclusivity is a core value of Estelar Cosmetics. The brand recognizes that beauty is not one-size-fits-all. Its shade ranges and product textures are designed to reflect the vast diversity of Indian complexions and lifestyles. Whether it's a long-lasting lipstick, a pH stick that adapts uniquely to each skin tone, or a blush that delivers a natural flush to any face—Estelar aims to meet the real needs of real people.

Operating through a direct-to-consumer model, Estelar maintains a strong connection with its growing customer base while ensuring product accessibility. Its products are available on leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, and will soon be featured on Nykaa and other major e-commerce platforms. Additionally, purchases can be made through the official website: https://estelarcosmetics.com/

About the Founder

Rashmi Arun, the founder of Estelar Cosmetics, brings over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur in the retail space. Her deep knowledge of consumer behavior and retail operations, combined with a strong belief in ethical business practices, inspired the creation of a brand that blends beauty with integrity.

Driven by a desire to set a powerful example for her daughters, Rashmi believes that age is never a barrier to starting a fresh, meaningful chapter. Through Estelar, she hopes to show that it's never too late to chase a dream, build with purpose, and lead with values.

Having spent years observing market gaps and evolving consumer preferences, she recognized the need for high-quality, clean, and inclusive beauty products in India. Her vision for Estelar goes beyond cosmetics—it’s about building a brand rooted in trust, transparency, and long-term impact. She believes that true beauty empowers individuals to embrace who they are, without apology or compromise.

Under her leadership, Estelar is steadily carving its space in the Indian beauty ecosystem—where performance meets purpose, and where every product celebrates beauty in its real, radiant, and unapologetic form.

