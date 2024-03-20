ESTO Group to unveil game-changing project in Versova, Andheri West

SRV Media

Versova, Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: ESTO Group is all set to launch their latest redevelopment venture, a residential project in Versova, Andheri West, in the next two months. Covering an impressive constructed area of approximately 1,50,000 sq. ft., the project has been assessed to have a revenue potential of approximately Rs220 Crores. Launching this big-scale project in a location like Versova is aligned with ESTO Group's strategy of expanding their presence in high-potential micro-markets and strengthening their market position.

The project takes advantage of strategic location and amenities that make Versova one of the most popular, peaceful and upscale neighborhoods in the city. The proximity to airports, existing and proposed metro stations, coastal road, major highways, beautiful beaches and robust social infrastructure like educational institutes, healthcare facilities, restaurants, parks, malls, cinemas, commercials spaces are some of the main reasons to buy your dream home here.

Talking about the advantages of this new project, Shakrendra Seth, Partner at ESTO Group, says, "ESTO Group actively seeks high-performing markets to leverage our expertise. Versova presented a prime example, allowing us to identify and address crucial gaps through research and planning. Our focus extends beyond mere numbers. We prioritize building trust and fostering connections, echoing my long-standing belief: 'Real Estate, the relationships way."

ESTO Group plans to involve industry experts as their consultants in order to successfully craft a well-researched and carefully planned project, one that is currently missing in Versova. This will ensure a more comprehensive and all-round, well-curated development.

Commenting on the project, Aditya Pandya, Partner at ESTO Group, emphasized the company's strategic approach to market selection and development. He stated, "Imagine waking up to a place that's both charming and connected - that's Versova! Our new project puts you right in the center of it all. At ESTO Group, we believe in transparency; hence, we offer all-inclusive pricing, exceeding RERA standards. Connectivity, thoughtful design, lifestyle amenities and clear documentation - we tick all the boxes. Versova is a truly special place to live, with so much to see and do! At ESTO Group, we're not just building homes; we're here to make a positive difference!

This new development by ESTO Group reflects its commitment to providing excellent quality and value for residents while enhancing Mumbai's dynamic Real Estate scene.

Founded by Shakrendra Seth and Aditya Pandya, ESTO Group is a dynamic Real Estate company currently undergoing rapid growth. The organization works with a results-driven framework, actively undertaking various projects across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Being quality-committed and efficiency-driven, ESTO Group consciously takes on selected projects at a time to prioritize attention on each project and ensure its timely delivery. Transparency and thoughtfulness serve as a maverick under all their operations, thereby guiding every planning and process-oriented decision-making to guarantee optimum investment value and satisfaction.

By 2030, ESTO Group expects to deliver an impressive 2 million square feet of Real Estate. While aiming to break the mold in the industry, the company strives to maintain a zero-debt status, which is a rarity in the Real Estate sector, thereby highlighting their firm financial stability.

For further information, please visit: http://www.estogroup.in/.

For media and marketing inquiries, please contact: Rishi Ved (email: rishi@estogroup.in)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor