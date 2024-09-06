Esyasoft Holdings Launches Trainee Engineers Program via Campus Placements in India

PNN

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 6: Esyasoft Holding Ltd marked a significant milestone, successfully launching the first Esyasoft Trainee Engineers Program. This unique project, a cornerstone of the Founder's vision for Esyasoft 2.0, is not just about training; it's about nurturing the next generation of technology leaders, innovators, and changemakers. It will serve as a blueprint for Esyasoft's future talent development strategies on a global scale.

This event brought together Esyasoft Holding's leadership from across our diverse business units to present the breadth of their operations, product portfolio, and market presence. Trainees were introduced to Esyasoft's core solutions, including their flagship MDMS and project delivery, manufacturing, and market expansion approach, as well as the large scale of our worldwide operations and our latest innovations in climate technologies and AI-driven data science solutions.

Additionally, the trainees were given an exclusive preview of Esyasoft's joint ventures, including partnerships with Adani and Landis+Gyr. The company's recent global acquisitions were highlighted, showcasing the countless opportunities within the Esyasoft ecosystem.

A Vision for the Future

Esyasoft Holding's Founder and Group CEO, Bipin Chandra, addressed the trainee engineers with an inspiring message: "Welcome to the Esyasoft Trainee Engineers Program, an exciting new initiative that marks the beginning of a journey filled with growth, learning, and countless opportunities. This program is not just about training; it's about nurturing the next generation of technology leaders, innovators, and changemakers who will carry the torch of Esyasoft's global mission. Your participation lays the groundwork for what will become a cornerstone of Esyasoft's approach to talent development worldwide."

From this day forward, the selected top graduates from India will become an integral part of Esyasoft's global network, where their contributions will reverberate across continents and industries. As the program unfolds, Esyasoft is poised to shape a future where these top-notch engineering skills and talents, in the hands of our trainee engineers, will pave the way to success, empowering them and making them feel significant.

Esyasoft Holding is committed to excellence and innovation. The significance of this project, strategically located in Mangalore, a city known for its promise and untapped potential, underscores the company's dedication to becoming a hub for technological innovation and engineering excellence.

Marisa Talamonti, Group HR Head - People and Culture, also shared her thoughts: "At Esyasoft, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. We are proud to have conducted campus placements and selected top graduates from India's leading universities, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Surathkal, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Durgapur, NIT Allahabad, NIT Calicut, and NIT Trichy, and many other to join this program. This initiative is designed to empower the next generation of engineers by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive. We are dedicated to creating a continuous learning and growth culture, ensuring our trainees are well-equipped to lead and innovate in an ever-changing world."

Group CTO Kamal Kanti Sen shared his excitement about the program: "The Trainee Engineers Program is a bold and visionary step forward in Esyasoft's relentless pursuit of innovation and engineering excellence. Through this initiative, we are not merely imparting knowledge but cultivating the architects of tomorrow's technological landscape. The skills, insights, and experiences gained by these trainees will be pivotal in driving Esyasoft's future technological breakthroughs and solidifying our leadership on the global stage".

Vinol Savio D'Costa, Founder and Director of Sierra Learning Academy, added, "I'm thrilled to be part of Esyasoft's new initiative to provide training to these students. Together, we believe we can impact their lives and set them up for success. This collaboration aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering future talent."

Empowering the Future

The Esyasoft Trainee Engineers Program is more than just a starting pointit is a pioneering effort to build a legacy of excellence. These trainee engineers' experiences, feedback, and growth will help refine and perfect this program, ensuring it becomes a benchmark for future trainees worldwide.

Through this program, trainees will be immersed in a curriculum that blends academic rigour with creative freedom, preparing them to become adaptable, innovative professionals who can make a difference not only in India but also on a global stage.

