ET chooses eassyserve as the "Emerging Innovative Start-up of the Year"

New Delhi [India], December 14: Jacqueline Fernandez, felicitated Viki Aroraa, Founder & CEO, eassyserve, with the "Emerging Innovative Start-up of the Year Award'' at the Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Conclave. This initiative by Economic Times recognizes outstanding individuals and companies across diverse fields and honors the accomplishments of entrepreneurs making a significant impact in different fields. The awards were audited by an independent market research agency, using a robust methodology. An objective analytical framework was used to assess the nominees on various parameters.

Expressing his gratitude, Viki Aroraa shared, "I thank ET for this award and for recognizing our innovation in creating a Services Superapp. Today every brand & business has an app. There is app fatigue in the market. A customer cannot go to 2000 apps to book 2000 services. Hence the idea and need of a services superapp, eassyserve- APP EK, SERVICES ANEK! In just one app, customers can book and avail all the services they need."

On the eassyserve superapp, customers can book over 20000 services, including, Flights, Hotels, Villas, AC Services, Home Deep Cleaning, Pest Control, Car Services, Blood Tests, Pet Care, Movers & Packers, Pujas & Pandits, Bike Services, Travel Insurance, Car Insurance, Bike Insurance, Wedding Photography, Bicycle Services, Lawyers and many more!!

Customers can choose from leadingbrands like Saffron Stays Villas, Porter, Vehicle Care, Thyrocare, Healthians, HiCare, Jawed Habib, Magic Looks Salon services, Kenko Health, Euroclean Laundry, Vijay Home Services, mFine, Garage Uncle, Slick Weddings, Divinvite to name a few.

By consolidating such a vast and extensive range of services onto a single superapp, eassyserve is making the lives of customers simple & eassy. Customers can book multiple services, for multiple addresses, at their preferred time, and yet make a single payment for all services. Customers can buy AMC services, and book lifestyle home packages as well. The company also has a special division catering to institutional orders & has many leading clients on board.

eassyserve has tie-ups with leading banks like HDFC BANK, ICICI BANK, YES BANK, SBI & more, enabling customers to avail of special offers from both eassyserve & their banks. Customers can pay using their bank cards or even with UPI or COD options.

In fact, eassyserve is the first to offer a "BOOKING ON CALL" feature to customers. With a call button option inside the app, customers can dial the CRM team and instantly get connected to one of the Customer Care Managers. They can request to book all their required services over a simple call. No hassles at all, just eassy!

This approach not only enhances user convenience but also provides a great opportunity for service providers to reach broader audiences. eassyserve's innovative model aligns with the evolving preferences of modern consumers. With an increasing demand for efficiency and easy access, the platform's comprehensive and diverse range of services resonates with changing consumer needs of increasingly seeking a one-stop destination for their requirements.

This acknowledgment of eassyserve as the "Emerging Innovative Start-up of the Year" highlights the company's dedication to streamlining user experiences and elevating their quality of life. The recognition also shows how eassyserve is transforming and revolutionizing the e-commerce sector in India and other regions. The app is available on both Apple & Android Play Stores.

eassyserve is the world's first services superapp that offers customers the choice of Branded Service Professionals, eassyserve Service Professionals & local Service Professionals and the convenience to book over 20000 services in over 2 cities to some services an be booked globally on just one single app.

Customers can filter from price, ratings, reviews, availability, geography and can book multiple services and make a single payment for all of them.

The eassyserve app is available on both Apple & Android Play Stores.

Just search for eassyserve and you can also log on to the website www.eassyserve.com

Media Contact- Manju Nandwani- Head- Brand Communications- manju@eassyserve.in

M: + 91 82081 73966 or marketing@eassyserve.in

