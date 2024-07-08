ET Edge successfully concludes the 7th edition of Times Now Doctors Day Conclave 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: ET Edge on the 29th June 2024 in Delhi concluded the 7th Edition of Mankind Presents Times Now Doctors Day Conclave 2024, Strategic Partner Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Powered by Lupin and in Association with GS Medical College. This year's event held a day before National Doctors' Day as a grand tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's enduring legacy in Indian healthcare.

The summit witnessed the presence of 500+ delegates and esteemed doctors from across the country. It was graced by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of S & T & Ministry of Earth Sciences, MoS in the Prime Minister's; Lt. General Arindam Chatterjee, Director General Medical Services (Army), Indian Army;

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin; AVSM, VSM, Director General Medical Services (Navy), Indian Navy; Dr Vandana Bagga, Director, Directorate of Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, MoHFW and Air Marshal Rajesh Vaidya VSM, Director General Medical Services (Air), Indian Airforce among a host of other luminaries.

Through a diverse range of conversations - keynote addresses and panels on a variety of industry-relevant topics, the summit explored insights on the future, opportunities and the challenges faced by the medical industry

Since its inception in 2018, the conclave celebrated and honored the invaluable contributions of doctors and frontline healthcare workers. This year's theme, "Military Medicine: Bridging the Gap Between Battlefield and Homefront," was amplified in the keynote of Lt Gen, Arindam Chatterjee, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions.

Addressing the esteemed doctors from across the categories, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of S & T & Ministry of Earth Sciences, MoS in the Prime Minister's office, said, "Doctors, our heroes in white, play a crucial role in today's rapidly changing world. They embody our hopes, as vividly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we have the opportunity to apply the lessons learned from that time to advance the vision of strengthening the healthcare sector through PM Modi's ambitious Ayushman Bharat mission. By doing so, we can continue to provide citizens with the best medical practices and care."

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. General Arindam Chatterjee, Director General Medical Services (Army), Indian Army, observed, "Military medicine encompasses the practice of medicine and medical assistance both in combat and non-combat situations. As the nature of warfare evolves, so does our commitment to providing medical assistance across this changing spectrum. On land, medical practice offers a comprehensive understanding of human health and behavior. Over my 40 years of service, I have experienced a phenomenal journey. Technological advancements in medical practices are revolutionizing the field. It is essential to be resilient and prepared for the unknown. Through my interactions with numerous soldiers and doctors, I have learned the importance of staying relevant and adapting to change promptly."

In an special address around "Health for all" - India's urban-rural healthcare divide, Dr Vandana Bagga, Director, Directorate of Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, MoHFW, said, "India's diverse geological landscape poses significant challenges for delivering quality healthcare but also presents opportunities for innovative solutions to ensure equitable access across the nation. The government is committed to bridging this divide through various initiatives to provide equitable healthcare services. By leveraging technology and developing robust infrastructure, the goal is to achieve uniformity in healthcare delivery across the country. ABDM has been a vital program to create new and sustain existing health infrastructure to ensure equitable healthcare to the beneficiaries across the country."

The conclave recognized and felicitated doctors from various specialties for their achievements from across the country. These include various Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan doctors from super specialities such as oncologists, orthopedics, urologists, diabetologists, dermatologists and others. The day serves as an important event to honour our nation's doctors for their hard work and dedication.

