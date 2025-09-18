ET Leadership Excellence Awards'2025: Acknowledging the Leaders

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], September 18: ET Leadership Excellence Awards'2025, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs who are leaving their mark on the professional community. The event identifies leaders from different categories who have excelled in their respective professions.

The felicitation ceremony was held on August 27, 2025, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Anupam Kher, a renowned Indian film actor.

The sponsors of the event were as below:

1. Nepa Rudraksha (Powered By Sponsor): Nepa Rudraksha is one of the world's largest Rudraksha collector, ensuring authenticity and global accessibility through ethical sourcing and innovation. "We are proud to have Ajay Devgn as their brand ambassador and are excited about what lies ahead," says Sukritya Khatiwada, CEO of Nepa Rudraksha.

2. Twisted Tails (Twist Partner): At Twisted Tails, they believe every tale has a twist just like the flavours crafted with real juices and spices. "Through this partnership, we raise a glass to real journeys stirred by those who dare to mix it differently," says Radhika Sharda, Co-Founder, Twisted Tails.

3. Pringle (Home Appliances Partner): Proud moment for Pringle Appliances - Brand of the Year! Being the Home Appliances Partner for 2025 reflects the commitment to quality, trust, and innovation. This partnership is dedicated to their team, partners, and loyal customers. At Pringle, the vision is to be the foremost kitchen appliances company known for redefining the heart of every home. "We aspire to set new industry standards by consistently delivering innovative, eco-friendly, and stylish kitchen solutions that cater to diverse culinary needs and elevate the everyday cooking experience," state Ajay Singhania & Vijay Singhania, Directors, Pringle.

4. Saugaat (Gifting Partner): Launched in 2019, Saugaat is a mithai gifting boutique which caters to the evolving tastes of all those who appreciate innovation and tradition. "Saugaat aims to change the way we define, consume and appreciate mithai through long established techniques married with innovative flavours and ingredients," say Renuka Aggarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal - Directors.

5. Barken's (Nutrition Partner): Barken's is a clean bread brand redefining daily bread in India no preservatives, no palm oil, no chemicals. Just clean, honest bread, making it affordable for masses. If it's not fit for their family, it's not fit for yours. Because clean food is not a luxury it's a necessity.

6. Pall Mall (Official Style Partner): Pall Mall is a leading men's fashion brand specializing in sartorial suits, bespoke tailoring, and ethnic occasion wear. Known for stylish, elegant ensembles that reflect the confident, modern Indian man, Pall Mall offers expert guidance on styles and fabrics to enhance your personality with clean, comfortable silhouettes. With over 38 years of experience dressing CXOs in Delhi NCR, Pall Mall boasts the largest collection of international fabrics like Zegna, Scabal, and Dormeuil across its three stores in South Ext 2 Delhi, Mega City Mall Gurgaon, and Mall of India Noida.

7. Scandia Volvo (Luxury Auto Partner): At Scandia Volvo, they believe true leadership is about vision, responsibility, and driving change with purpose. Partnering with the ET Leadership Excellence Awards as the Luxury Auto Partner is a celebration of innovation and excellencevalues they hold at the core of their brand. Together, they move forward, shaping a future defined by progress.

All New XC 90 from Scandia Volvo

Research Methodology

The research was done by Avance Insights Pvt Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted ET- Leadership Excellence Awards North 2025.

The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the excellent performers and contributors in different fields. A comprehensive list of business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliates businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

These business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliates were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits. The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the business world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to business world, society, and nation in future,

In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess the eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award. All data was objectively analyzed to assess the eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award. The final score for each entity weighed to an average Factual Score. Based on the final score, results were drawn in respective leaders.

List of Awardees

Adarsh Kumar of iEnergizer BPO - Excellence in Customer Experience

Aikta Sharma of Nari First - Pioneering Leader Driving Women's Leadership

Akshay Taneja of TDI Infrastructure - Excellent Township of the Year - TDI City, Kundli

Aman Gupta of Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Visionary Business Leader - Next Gen

Aman Gupta of RPS Group - Visionary Entrepreneur in Real Estate

Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh - Excellence in Quality Education

Dr. Amit Saxena of Sparsh Group - Excellence in the Field of Education

Amit Sharma of RPS Group - Sales Strategy & Innovation Leader

Aniruddha Chaudhuri of Bajaj Finserv AMC Ltd. - Excellence in Strategic Business Transformation

Dr. Ankit Sharma of The Hairsmith Clinic - Service Excellence in Hair Transplants

Anup Gupta of Ramacivil India Construction Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in EPC Leadership & Execution

Avinash Mudaliar of OTTplay - Excellence in OTT Aggregator Platform

Appinventiv - Leader in AI Product Engineering & Digital Transformation

Arihant Jain of DASNAC - Visionary Entrepreneur in Real Estate

Arshiya Singh of Boston Consulting Group - Excellence in People-Centric Reward Leadership

CA Ashish Gupta of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP - Leadership Excellence in Finance

Aude Priya of Francis Wacziarg Group - Leader in Apparel Sourcing & Supply Solutions

BEML Ltd.- Trusted Brand Excellence Award

CA Charanjot Singh Nanda of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - Leadership in Professional Excellence

COTRAV - Vinod Kumar Sah - Emerging Leader in Corporate Travel Management

Divita Kanoria of Tatha - Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur in Plant stem cell Skin care

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

Dishant Arora of St. Andrews Scots School, Jagatpuri - Changemakers in Education

Gangasani VishnuKalyan Reddy, Flip Health - Visionary Leader in HealthTech & InsurTech

Gangesh Khaitan - Golfer - Outstanding Performance in Sports

Group 108 - Excellent Commercial Real Estate Developer

Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Consumer Trust

InvestoXpert Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Real Estate Consultancy

Dr. Jaspreet Kaur of Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - Excellence in education

Jayakumar Gangadharan of LULU Group India - Excellence in Leadership- Retail and Shopping Mall

Kanwar Deep Singh & Arvind Singh of Aircon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Advancing Sustainability Within the Built Environment

Prof. (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala of Graphic Era Hospital- Excellence in Healthcare Infrastructure

Kapil Sharma of HDFC Bank - Marketing Leader of the Year - Excellence in Marketing

Kartik Kajaria of Kajaria Gresbond - Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign 2025

Kartikay Agarwal of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/ Mathura - Excellence in the field of Education and Research

Kaushik Nag of Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Flexible Packaging

Kulbir Singh of Euro Safety Footwear (India) Ltd. - Excellence in Safety Footwear

Madhusudan Frozen Vegetables - One of the Trusted Frozen Vegetable Brand

Madhusudan of Ideal Eyes Interior - Leading High-End Interior Design Company

Manish Gupta & Ashutosh Gupta of PKS Buildmart Pvt. Ltd. - Excellent Commercial Project in Delhi NCR

Manit Sethi & Aniket Sethi of Excentia Infra - Excellent Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year

Manoj Sharma of Mamta Modern School - Outstanding Contribution in Education

Mohan Brothers (Lakshay Mohan- Sitar & Aayush Mohan- Sarod) - Excellence in Indian Classical Music

Dr. Nand Kishore Garg of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society (MATES) - Excellence in the Field of Education

Nadeem Pasha of Absolute ERP Pvt. Ltd.- Emerging leader for Innovative and AI based ERP platform

Dr. Nagendra Babu Samineni and K Srinivasa Raju of Unistring Tech Solutions - Excellence in Defense and Aerospace

Nidhi Panchal of National Victor Public School - Excellence in Educational Technology Integration

Nitin Anand & Sanjeev Bindlish of Nostino Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year - Food Processing

Nitin Jain of BNA Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Jewellery Manufacturing & Export

Dr. Nitin S Bharal of Committed Cargo Care Ltd. - Excellence in International Logistics & Supply Chain

Pawan Kumar Vats of Heera Public School - Excellence in Quality Education

Pranav Midha of Miduty - Excellence in Health & wellness

Dr. Pragati Mehra of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi - Excellence in the Field of College Education

Prashant Narula of Shiv Vani Sr. Sec. School - Visionary Educationist

Dr. Radhika Shrivastava of Fortune Institute of International Business - Leadership for Empowerment and Institutional Excellence

R. K Jha of Naveen Tutors - Excellence in Home Tutoring and Holistic Child Development

Dr. R.K. Tandon of Trinity Institute of Professional Studies - Excellence in Higher Education

Rahul Aggarwal of St. Marks Group of Schools - Visionary Leadership

Raja Raman Khanna of St. Teresa School - Excellence in the field of Education

Rajesh Sharma (IFS), Department of Education, Govt of Himachal Pradesh - Excellence in Innovation in Education

RPS Infinia - Excellent Sustainable IT Park Of the Year- Infinia by RPS 12th Avenue

Rohan Jain of PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd. - Industry- Agri and Nutritional Products

Saahil Goel of Shiprocket - Visionary Entrepreneur

Sachin Garg of SAM India Infrastructure - Excellence in Infrastructure Development

Sachin Gopal Gupta of Kesar India Ltd. - Emerging Developer of the Year

Saket Bhatia of Holy Child Educational Society - Excellence in the field of Education

CMA Sanjay Gupta of Sanjay Gupta & Associates - Leadership Excellence in Cost Management

CA (Dr.) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal of ICAI (Central Council Member), Founder & President (CA Global Kutumbakam Foundation), Founder (CA Parivaar Educational & Welfare Society)- Excellence in Sustainability Leadership

Saurabh Agarwal of Avery Dennison - Excellence in Material Science - Labelling and Packaging

Shahnaz Husain of The Shahnaz Husain Group - Trailblazer for Women Empowerment

Shantanu Roy of BEML Ltd. - Excellence in Indigenous Engineering Award

Shikhar Aggarwal of BLS International Services Ltd. - Visionary Entrepreneur (Travel & Tourism)

Shreyam Shukla of Raexel Media LLC - Excellence in Retail & eCommerce

Sunil Gupta (International Happiness Coach) - Excellence in the field of Transformational Happiness Leadership

Surendra Kumar Gupta of Artha Infratech Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Real Estate

Swapan Kumar Chatterjee & Dipika Chatterjee of CGMP Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Hi-Tech Engineering & Construction

Swarnima Luthra of ASN Sr. Secondary School - Principal of Year

Varchasvi Gagal of Datta Power Infra Private Limited - Leading Infrastructure Company of the Year

Varun Gupta of Acquaviva - Excellence in Innovative Hydrotherapy and Wellness Bathing Solutions

VIETJET AIR - Excellence in Aviation Services & Customer Experience

Vijay Kumar Gulati of St. Teresa School - Excellence in the field of Education

Vineet Nanda of SIFT CAPITAL - Excellence in Wealth Management

Vipul Garg of SAM India Housing - Excellence in Real Estate Development

Arete Group - Excellent Business Conglomerate of the Year

Vivekanand School, Anand Vihar - Excellence in Education and Innovation

Vividh Gupta of Bal Bhavan Public School - Outstanding Contribution to Educational Initiatives

Vyas Rai Nagpal of American Academy of Financial Management India Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Financial Education & Employability - Global Leadership

Workelevate - Excellence AI Platforms

Yogesh Agarwal of Rimjhim Ispat Ltd. - Excellence in Stainless Steel Manufacturing

