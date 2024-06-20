ET Now Global DEI Alliance to host 3rd Edition of Diversity and Inclusion Summit 2024 in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: ET Now Global DEI Alliance, is all set to host the 3rd Edition of the ET Now Diversity & Inclusion Summit 2024, a flagship event focused on accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace and beyond. The summit will take place on Friday, June 21st from 9:30 AM to 1 PM at the prestigious Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

Themed "Diversity 360: Reset. Redefine. Reconnect", the summit calls for a holistic revisiting of DEI practices. It will explore resetting existing mindsets, redefining DEI strategies and metrics, and reconnecting with the core purpose of building truly inclusive organisations and communities.

The Summit will convene notable Business Leaders, Film & Advertising Personalities, Diversity Champions, Activists and Experts for interactive panel discussions, fireside chats and keynotes. They will explore innovative strategies to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments that drive employee engagement, creativity, innovation and business growth. The summit will begin with a keynote from Srikanth Bolla, Founder & Chairperson of Bollant Industries and the first international visually impaired student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, whose inspiring life story was captured in the recent biopic "Srikanth", starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Highlights of the summit's cutting-edge agenda include:

* Panel on "Winning with Women" featuring leaders from KBR India, Tata Power Solar, Luminous Power, and BCG

* Launch of the Inclusive Business Maturity Report by knowledge partner Boston Consulting Group

* In-depth panel exploring the "Promise of the Pink Economy" and LGBTQIA+ workplace inclusion

* Fireside chats with Cargill and HDFC ERGO Leaders examining strategies for cultivating inclusion

* Panel making the business case for inclusion of persons with disabilities

* "Trialogue" with Filmmaker - Onir, Ad-Man - Pralhad Kakar, and CEO & Secretary General of Ad Standards Council Of India - Manisha Kapoor, on inclusive storytelling

Other topics include improving gender representation across sectors, ensuring retention of diverse talent in leadership, the competitive advantages of a diverse workforce, and how inclusive companies better serve diverse customer bases.

ABOUT ET NOW GLOBAL DEI ALLIANCE

Established in 2023, ET Now Global DEI Alliance (GDEIA) by The Times Group is an initiative that brings together individuals and organisations from India Inc and across the world that are committed to promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace and beyond. It is a network for organisations to share ideas, best practices, and resources in order to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

The alliance is led by industry veterans on the Advisory Board by notable personalities such as D Shivakumar, Harshvardhan Neotia, Harish Iyer, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Shardul Shroff, Nandita Das, Deepa Malik, Preeti Bajaj, Shanti Raghavan, and Vani Manja. The Secretariat receives non-binding strategic input from the Advisory Board to supplement and support its aim of enabling 'change'. The board brings with it a deep awareness of DEI subtleties, astute business management, and a breadth of experience in human leadership developed through years of driving change in their respective domains.

ABOUT ET EDGE

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits.

A team of young, enthusiastic, and innovative minds across multiple cities in India work together towards a common objective of curating pertinent conversations that address today's business needs. ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marquee conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainable Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

