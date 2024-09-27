ET Young Industry Achievers: Acknowledging the Winners

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], September 27: ET Young Industry Achievers Awards, an initiative by Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), is designed to celebrate the success of rising young business achievers and professionals. The awards aim to recognize individuals from various sectors who have made significant advancements in their respective fields early in their careers.

The felicitation ceremony was held on September 3, 2024, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Suniel Shetty, a renowned Indian film actor with a variety of roles to his credit. Shetty is also associated with social causes and is known for his philanthropic acts.

The lamp lighting ceremony was graced by Sunil Shetty and Baldev Raj, Director Prius Communication.

Shubham Gupta, MD Scandia Volvo, said: "Scandia Volvo Cars is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of customer service to build long lasting relationships. We are happy to participate at the prestigious ET Young Industry Achievers award as the awardees have made a mark in making long lasting relations in their respective industry".

Methodology

i3RC has developed a comprehensive nominee assessment form and analytical framework to evaluate candidates for the ET Young Industry Leaders & ET Young Achievers Awards 2024 in New Delhi. The evaluation focuses on three main areas:

1. General Profile and Background

2. Work and Innovation

3. Contribution to Industry and Society

To ensure objectivity, nominees were evaluated through tools such as social media scans and feedback from colleagues, customers, or the public. Data from these sources was analysed to determine eligibility and suitability for the award.

Assessment Framework:

* Nomination Form: Nominees provide their basic profile and details about their work or business.

* Feedback Assessment: A random survey gathers feedback from a sample of 250 individuals, using a 10-point scale to evaluate the nominees.

This multi-step process ensures a fair and thorough evaluation of all candidates.

Note: Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named i3RC Insights Private Limited using stated methodology for arriving at given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/group companies are not responsible/ liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

List of Awardees:

* Abhishek Asthana & Imran Khan of Columbus Integration Services Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the Field of Logistics Services

* Amit Tyagi of Nuberg Industries Ltd. - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

* Ankush Kamboj, Krishan Sharma and Vishal Kaushik of Sun Boilers Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Steam Boiler Manufacturing

* Dr. Ankit Kalra of Kalra Hospital, Kirti Nagar - Cardiologist of the Year

* Deepanshu Gulati of St. Teresa School, Indirapuram - Excellence in the Field of Education

* Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta of ISAAC Luxe - Excellence in the Field of Cosmetology and Skin Clinic

* Josan Ranjjith - Excellence in Literary Eminence

* Kunal Gupta of Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - Excellence in School Education

* Manish Jain of Maetrix Consulting - Emerging Young Entrepreneur in the Field of Leasing

* Manish Khurana of Innovations Venture Studios - Excellence in Funding Strategy

* Manish Motilal Lalwani of Omkara Assets Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Financial Services - Asset Reconstruction

* Manvendra Singh Raghav of MFine - Technology Innovation in Healthcare

* Dr. Mumta Sindhu Thory of Mamta Akashic Readers - Excellence in Akashic Records & Teacher

* Nipun Khanna of St. Teresa School, Indirapuram - Excellence in the Field of Education

* Dr. Neha Khuraana of House of Aesthetics - Excellence in the Field of Dermatology

* Parimal Shah of Cherise India Pvt. Ltd. - Pioneer in the Industry - Beverage Tech Eco-System

* Piyush Chitkara of Accacia - Emerging Brand for Net-Zero Excellence

* Pulkit Singh of Estatex Landbase Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Business Leader in Real Estate

* Pyush Lohia of Lohia Worldspace - Emerging Residential Developer of the Year

* Sampada Atri of Sarvodaya Hospital - Brand and Communication Strategy

* Saniya Shahi of Saniya Shahi Designs - Innovative Excellence in Luxury Bespoke Furniture & Design

* Saurabh Gupta of Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

* Vrinda Mathur of Channel PR - Dynamic Women Leader in PR

