ET Young Industry Leaders'2025- Celebrates Business Leaders

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 29: ET Young Industry Leaders'2025, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of young entrepreneurs who are leaving their mark on the professional community. The event recognises the endeavours and achievements of various professionals from across industries.

The felicitation ceremony was held on November 28, 2025, at The Grand, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Taapsee Pannu, a renowned Indian film actress.

Lamp Lighting Ceremony

The sponsors of the event were as below:

1. Kavita Bhatnagar (Leadership & Insights Partner): She is a best-selling author, and CEO of Kanegrade India, a global taste management company. A visionary leader herself, Bhatnagar is a Harvard alumna, UK-trained flavourist and holds a PhD in Philosophy. Her work in flavour, taste, and human behaviour has shaped the taste of products we enjoy everyday - from the toothpaste that begins our mornings to the foods we can't imagine our life without.

2. Prop Ocean Ventures Pvt. Ltd (Real Estate Developer Partner): Devansh Sharma, founder of Prop Ocean Ventures Pvt Ltd, is emerging as a trailblazer in the real estate sector. Known for his innovative vision, he has carved a strong niche in the market. Prop Ocean Ventures leads with technology-driven construction, integrating smart home features and eco-friendly materials, pioneering modern, sustainable living solutions that enhance residents' quality of life.

3. Span Communications (Brand Agency Partner) -The next decade belongs to those who innovate early, fail fast, and rise fasterand no one embodies this better than today's young achievers.

4. The Grand (Hospitality Partner): The Grand New Delhi is honoured to join ET Young Leaders in celebrating their visionary spirit and their invaluable contribution to the next generation, reaffirming our commitment to superior service, elevated experiences, and heartfelt hospitality.

5. Barken's (Nutrition Partner): One of India's cleanest breads, challenging the industry with a simple motto: 'Read Before You Eat.' Barken's is rewriting the rules of packaged food as one of India's first truly chemical and preservative-free clean food brand.

6. Wicked Bakers (Gifting Partner) - Wicked Bakers and Cafe, born in 2023, brings slow-baked, chemical-free, handcrafted goodness to NCR. Rooted in authenticity and passion, they're delighted to be part of ET Young Industry Leaders 2025.

7. Twisted Tails (Twist Partner): Honoured to be the Twist Partner at ET Young Industry Leaders Awards celebrating young leaders whose stories are bold, real, and full of flavour. One for every tale.

Esteemed speaker at the event

CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India delivered a compelling keynote address at ET Young Industry Leaders 2025 in New Delhi on November 28, 2025. He stated that: "With over 60% of chartered accountants under 40, they are not just driving change, they are leading it," while highlighting leadership, innovation, and opportunities shaping India's industrial and entrepreneurial future.

Research Methodology

The research was done by Avance Insights Pvt Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted ET- Young Industry Leaders 2025- North.

The survey had these modules i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact file, Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the results of Industry leaders in different categories.

A comprehensive list of Leaders/ entities from every industry and certain affiliates businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

The business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits

The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the business world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to business world, society, and nation in future.

In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess the eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.

List of Awardees

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor