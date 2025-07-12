Eternal Bright Marks 10 Years With A Fresh Identity And The Same Trusted Formulas

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 12: Eternal Bright, a familiar face in Indian skincare, just got a fresh new look, rebranding themselves with a modern identity while preserving the trust, effectiveness, and same science-backed formulas that earned them the loyalty of millions of customers in the first place.

The brand formerly known under its legacy name marks a new chapter in its journey as it reintroduces itself to countless customers and dermatologists across the country with a range of skincare solutions for every concern.

CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Deepank Gupta said, "We have changed the name of our brand but the performance, purity, and proof remain the same as promised."

With their 10th anniversary, Eternal Bright enters into their next phase with more dedication towards customers and offering access to quality ingredients, effective results, and dermatologist-approved formulations like always.

Eternal Bright has come a long way and caters to people across the country who are troubled with issues like acne, pigmentation, ageing, dullness, and sensitive skin.

Blending powerful ingredients with skincare science, Eternal Bright has developed a routine that addresses every skin concern and products that are crafted carefully with care and clinical knowledge.

Eternal Bright, backed by top dermatologists, has emerged as a trusted companion in the skincare industry, and their new phase is not just about visual change but a renewed commitment to quality, transparency, and impact in the skincare world.

Eternal Bright's products tackle skin concerns across the board, from pigmentation to acne, and dryness, each product has a purpose and is packed with ingredients that truly work and guarantee results.

Fadeout Pigment Correcting Serum fights issues like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and melasma while Vitamin C 20% Serum is good for brightening dull skin and defending against free radicals that are harmful to the skin.

Retinol 0.8% Serum targets fine lines, wrinkles, and rough texture while Glutathione Serum & Cream promotes even skin tone and a radiant glow like no other product out there.

Niacinamide 10% Serum is great for controlling oil, refining pores, and strengthening the skin barrier but for acne and marks, Acne Edit Serum works like magic.

Hydramoist Double Barrier Serum restores moisture and soothes sensitive skin while Night Cream works overnight to hydrate and renew skin with Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, and Niacinamide.

Eye Serum targets dark circles and puffiness while the Facewash Range is effective because of ingredients like Glutathione, Acne Edit, and Vitamin C variants.

One highlight of the relaunch is Eternal Bright's new 50 ML packaging, a move that reflects both value and sustainability so customers can get larger bottles with more product and generate less waste but without losing on quality or concentration.

Mr Gupta said, "This is not just a rebrand but a recommitment to skin, to science, and to the millions who trust us."

The brand also maintains its strict formulation standards as its products are free from unnecessary fillers, ensuring every ingredient is useful and delivers real, visible results.

With a fresh name and look, Eternal Bright looks forward to being more committed than ever and providing simple, effective, and science-backed skincare to every Indian household.

