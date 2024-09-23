Ethika Insurance Hosts First-Ever ‘HR to CEO’ Event in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] September 23: Ethika Insurance, under the leadership of founder Susheel Agarwal, marked a significant milestone with its first From HR to CEO event held in Ahmedabad. The event, hosted at Welcome by ITC, Ahmedabad, drew HR heads from 50 top MSMEs across the region. Over the course of the day, these HR leaders gained valuable insights into the evolving role of HR in business leadership, with a particular focus on how workplace happiness is key to organizational growth and success.

Susheel Agarwal, CEO, Ethika insurance, an advocate for employee well-being and corporate growth, led the sessions, which focused on providing HR professionals with practical tools and strategies to transform their workplace cultures. One of the core themes discussed was the science behind workplace happiness. Agarwal emphasized that employee happiness is not just an HR initiative, but a business imperative that leads to increased productivity, retention, and overall company performance. He shared real-world examples of organizations that have seen dramatic productivity boosts—up to 500%—by investing in the happiness and engagement of their employees.

The event also explored the unique challenges of the modern workforce, particularly in hiring and retaining Gen Z talent. This generation, Agarwal explained, is looking for more than just competitive salaries. They prioritize work-life balance, meaningful work, and a positive, engaging work environment. HR leaders must now adapt their strategies to meet these new demands if they want to attract and retain top talent. Agarwal shared actionable insights into how companies can create environments that are attractive to Gen Z employees, from fostering a culture of openness and innovation to implementing policies that prioritize mental health and well-being.

A key highlight of the event was the discussion on why future CEOs will emerge from HR. Agarwal underscored that HR professionals are uniquely positioned to lead organizations because of their deep understanding of people management and company culture—two elements that are increasingly becoming the backbone of business success. The traditional path to the CEO role is changing, and HR leaders who understand how to cultivate a thriving, happy workforce will be in high demand. This shift reflects a broader recognition that happy, engaged employees drive innovation, customer satisfaction, and, ultimately, business growth.

The HR to CEO event also highlighted the evolving metrics for HR leaders. Agarwal suggested that in the future, employee happiness will become the No.1 performance indicator for HR professionals. Companies that fail to prioritize this will find themselves struggling to compete in a market where employee well-being is directly tied to business outcomes.

Surendra Varma, Founder & CEO of Emgage HR who was associated with this workshop praised the entire program and advocated for its output value for the HR fraternity.

The event concluded with attendees expressing how transformative the session had been for their perspectives on HR's role in leadership. “The strategies we learned today have been eye-opening,” said one HR leader from a prominent MSME. “The emphasis on employee happiness as a key to business success is something we will definitely be implementing in our organization.” Another attendee remarked on how inspiring Agarwal's vision was, particularly his perspective on HR professionals becoming future CEOs. “It gives us a new direction on how to align our employee engagement efforts with the broader goals of the business.”

As HR professionals continue to evolve into strategic business leaders, Ethika Insurance's HR to CEO event provided them with the tools and insights they need to succeed in today's dynamic market. By focusing on employee happiness as the driving force behind business growth, the event underscored the importance of creating workplaces where employees not only work but thrive.

