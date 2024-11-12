EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany envoys visit Adani's Khavda, Mundra businesses, Gautam Adani says "It was a privilege"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hosted EU, Belgium, Denmark and German envoys at its world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda and port-logistics-industrial hub in Mundra in Gujarat.

Gautam Adani posted on X that it was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at their office.

"At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India," Gautam Adani added in the X post.

Recently, many international dignitaries, including envoys from various countries, have visited Adani's renewable energy site and hailed the work in the renewable sector.

The world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda stands as a beacon for accelerating global decarbonization efforts and advancing India's sustainable development. AGEL, with support from its ecosystem of vendors, is developing the world's largest renewable energy project on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat.

It spans across 538 sq km. Upon completion, it will be the largest power plant on the planet, irrespective of energy source.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, and various renewable energy sources, are seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India, but globally it has gained momentum.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

