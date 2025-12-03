EUME Makes its Biggest Statement, Announces Ishaan Khatter as the Face of the Brand

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: EUME, the homegrown premium travel and lifestyle brand, has announced actor Ishaan Khatter as its brand ambassador, marking a defining moment in the brand's journey as it strengthens its identity at the intersection of style, comfort, and modern design.

The collaboration is anchored in a shared philosophy that movement is not just physical, it is personal, expressive, and intentional. Ishaan's dynamic spirit, thoughtful individuality, and rooted creative identity mirror the core of EUME - a brand built on legacy, craft, and contemporary sensibilities.

"We have always believed that EUME represents more than just travel accessories - it represents a lifestyle in motion," said Naina Parekh, Founder, EUME. "In Ishaan, we found a natural extension of that idea. He is energetic yet grounded, stylish yet effortless, and deeply connected to his craft and culture. His personality resonates with the people we create for individuals who want functionality without losing their sense of expression. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us."

The campaign, spotlighting EUME's full product range, highlights how the brand's collections complement everyday life from work to travel to downtime with designs that balance comfort, durability, and understated individuality. Rather than endorsing a single product line, Ishaan represents the entire spirit of the brand: versatile, expressive, and built with purpose.

Speaking about the association, Ishaan Khatter said, "EUME represents a mindset that truly speaks to me, smart, conscious, and effortlessly stylish. Collaborating with EUME felt natural because their products are designed for people who are constantly on the move, but never compromise on comfort or individuality."

Ishaan has also played an active role in shaping the creative expression of the campaign from styling moodboards to narrative direction ensuring the storytelling feels real, personal, and reflective of his own way of living and moving through the world.

Visually, the campaign adopts a Tech x Design mood, clean architecture, sharp silhouettes, modern lighting, capturing Ishaan in motion, exploring space, energy, and presence. The result is a cinematic, contemporary visual language that reflects EUME's evolution into a premium lifestyle identity. Through #MakingMoves, EUME defines its transformation from a travel brand into a lifestyle movement driven by innovation, intention, and craftsmanship.

At EUME, we believe in fostering connections and a sense of belonging, ensuring that each product embodies the spirit of 'You and Me' and stays ahead of the trends. Our mission is to pioneer multipurpose travel accessories that transform the lives of commuters, jetsetters, and family travellers. We are committed to continuous evolution, embracing new standards in functionality, organisation, and comfort while maintaining our dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. Our focus is on empowering our team and promoting creativity to drive positive change.

