Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to fund its capital expenditure need, working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes. The company has plan to issue fresh Issue up to 53,28,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10 in the forthcoming IPO.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and export of a wide range of conveyor rubber belts, industrial rubber belts, industrial conveyor beltings, heat-resistant conveyor belts, and more. Its offerings include a comprehensive suite of services, such as belt selection, troubleshooting, splicing protocol guidance, and technical support to address recurring issues.

The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes textile conveyor belts in various gradessuch as impact-resistant, fire-resistant, heat-resistant variants, Industrial General Purpose Conveyor Belts, and Super Abrasion Resistant Conveyor Beltsalong with specialized products like sidewall belts, chevron belts, and splicing solutions to cater wide range of industries, including cement, steel, coal handling, fertilizers, and iron ore mines.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor