EUREKA ! PSA get zero waste technology

New Delhi (India), July 20: You are an enviro-manic. Dirty surroundings are unbearable to you. Despite all of your best efforts segregation in dry and wet remains a bigger challenge in your home. You were disheartened when you found that segregated waste picked up from your home is mixed up by collector after choosy picks of recyclables. Dogs and pigs roaming around disgusting heaps of garbage, filthy smell from rotting waste at waste collection point or dhallos is intolerable to you .You generally thinks of the persons, the rag pickers muddling with trash to earn their livelihood, it is empathetic to see women with their children working in this hell. The question arises in your mind why Municipal Corporation is not finding any alternative to these roadside stinky points, these dhallos scattered all over in the city. It is most irritating day when you face vehicle carrying garbage in front of you. Usually you are embarrassed by the mountains of garbage said to be landfills in the city. You were astonished when you calculate value of land used as dumping ground. You imagine if by any means government get cleared this land from garbage than city will have much needed green belt along with commercial developments.

All of us deserve clean surroundings but it is equally true that we our-self are waste generators. About 2 lac tons of waste generated in Indian cities, that Urban India generates 70 million tones of waste every year. Theoretically 70 million tons waste contains energy equivalent to 30 million tons of coal but lacking appropriate technologies most of waste ends up in mountains of waste at so called dumpsites or landfills. Now and then you heard of landfill fires it is common sense that if there is fire there must be some fuel. Yes it is all the fuel that burned in land fill fires, it is the renewable energy source wasted in landfills, waste is not waste until you waste it.

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission in 2014 , PM Modi's initiative awakened hope in every Indian that ultimately we will have CLEAN INDIA , clean cities, clean surroundings. At that time millions of politicians , government employees, students and citizens take up brooms in their hands , government takes up campaign for source segregation of wet-dry waste, millions of green-blue bins distributed among households at last it was felt that thousands of crores spent on mission are in vain. It was observed that until there is appropriate waste processing technology all the efforts are futile. India needs its own economical and sustainable scientific waste management technology. Replication of imported technologies will not work in India. India need a waste management system that can handle mixed waste, that can accommodate millions of waste pickers, that is economical, that has minimum space requirement, that is environmental friendly, that has easy, safe & economical operation, that is rodent protected, odor free, hygienic and suitable for decenteralized installation at mohalla or ward or village level.

On instigation of Modi 2.0 in july 2019 PMO had tasked Principal Scientific Advisor to identify, develop and deploy technologies to treat and divert fresh from landfills and use waste as source of energy.PSA put up a global Request for proposal to identify appropriate waste management technology. Among all the best world technologies E3 waste solutions an Indian startup was selected to demonstrate decentralized waste processing technology. To test and validate the technology, Two patented XAPER (zaper) machines by E3 waste were installed at two existing waste collection points at kasturba dhaloo and jafrabad dhaloo.

To evaluate the technology PSA constituted a committee comprising senior experts from DBT, IIT, MCD, CPHEEO, IIWM, GES and NITI Aayog. After thorough assessment of technology a techno-feasibility report was drafted by committee. It was observed by the experts that E3 technology is scientific and techno feasible approach toward zero waste city, technology has all the potential to overcome challenge of segregation, elimination of dhallos or waste collection points, 100 % diversion of waste from landfill, realignment of unorganized waste pickers sector, prevention of water pollution, reduction in air pollution caused by GHG emission by waste and its management, eradicate additional land requirement for waste processing and Sanitary landfill ,compost for green belts, energy recovery from combustibles (non-recyclable plastics, cloths, bio-dried material), mitigation of millions of tons carbon emission and many more. More than 10000 tons of municipal solid waste processed and diverted by the technology.

Municipal Corporation Delhi is incurring cost of Rs. 5125 on transporting and dumping a ton of waste that it cost more than Rs. 5 to dump a Kg. of garbage. There is generation of more 11000 tons of waste every day that MCD is spending more than Rs. 2000 crore on transporting and dumping of 4 million tons of solid waste generated in a year. It will cost Rs. 5 Cr. to install E3 machine of 20 tons/day capacity that there is requirement of about 550 such machines to process all of 11000 tons waste generated in the Delhi. The machines can be installed by replacing existing dhallos so no additional land is required. Cost of processing and diverting 100% waste from landfill by E3 technology is just Rs. 1700 per ton, one third of existing cost of Rs.5125. MCD will recover its cost in couple of years and have enough funds for other welfare works. While all the others are expenses E3 technology is saving.

Technology is brain child of innovator Ajay Palta having patent of the same from year 2016.Mr. Palta founder of E3 waste solutions is of view that balance between Environment , Energy and Economy is mantra for sustainable development. Government departments are skeptical about new technologies so it was difficult to introduce technology but after validation by PSA massive implementation of technology will end the menace of waste from our cities , elimination of waste collection points, carbon mitigation, job opportunities to the downtrodden, remediation of thousands of acres of urban land used for dumping, optimum utilization of existing waste to energy facilities and substantial savings to local bodies. He says Tikdam nahin taknik se badlega desh (not trickery but technology will bring change.

More info: Www.e3wastesolutions.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor