Eurofragance introduces Olivante®, its latest proprietary perfumery ingredient

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: The multinational Eurofragance unveiled its fourth proprietary perfumery ingredient in Dubai at the Beautyworld Middle East trade show. The Spanish fragrance house's latest exclusive raw material brings opulence to fragrance compositions. Opulence in perfumery is about offering consumers fragrances that are rich in terms of their ingredients. Olivante® does so in a manner that is more caring and sustainable.

Delivering opulence in fragrance creations

As a world leader in the design of Middle Eastern fragrances, Eurofragance welcomes Olivante® as a new addition to its palette of ingredients that can deliver opulence in fragrance creations, a sought-after characteristic in perfumes of the Gulf region. Phenolic, animalic notes reminiscent of castoreum are often appreciated in mukhallat-type creations, and Olivante® possesses many of these olfactive properties.

Olivante® is not only destined to a Middle Eastern target; but also, can act as a highlighter of different perfumery ingredients found in other cultures. Mayur Kapse, General Manager India, says: "On its own the natural animalic character of Olivante® is ideal for an Indian target that loves powerful profiles such as shamama. In fragrance compositions that include typical Indian ingredients it works wonders too; a jasmine sambac will smell more fruity and a pink lotus note more leathery."

Eurofragance Perfumers, who have been formulating with this innovative captive ingredient, state that with the inclusion of Olivante®, fruity notes become richer, gourmand notes more delightful and delectable, and certain white floral notes more intense. Because Olivante® is made from olive residual matter, following oil extraction, it does not have an oily smell.

Belen Garcia, Master Perfumer at Eurofragance who is composing with the raw material says: "In recent years we have seen how consumers in the West have opened up to Middle Eastern perfumery. Powerful notes of leather and oud have gained consumer acceptance well beyond the Gulf Region. Olivante® is multi-faceted and offers some of these olfactive aspects that are now appreciated across geographies."

Upcycling olive pulp into a perfumery ingredient

Eurofragance developed its fourth proprietary raw material, Olivante®, in line with its sustainability philosophy by partnering with an olive oil industry collaborator who upcycles olive residues into valuable byproducts. R&D Manager Felipe San Juan and Technical Perfumer Magdalena Rey spent months exploring the Spanish countryside to identify the olive variety with the ideal concentration of volatiles and precursors, since different varieties produce distinct odorant residues. Over two years, they worked closely with a waste management engineer from a specific Spanish region to obtain the perfect raw material. Through an eco-friendly, multi-step purification process, Eurofragance transformed this upcycled waste into Olivante®, a 100% natural fragrance ingredient. San Juan emphasizes that terroir and climate are crucial, as Olivante® cannot be made from random olive pulp, and the team's scientific expertise enabled them to isolate the essential odorant molecules. The ingredient is currently under patent review.

An iconic Mediterranean ingredient

The name Olivante® relates to the Levant, the birthplace of the olive tree, which was spread by Phoenicians westward across the Mediterranean to eventually reach Spain. Today, Eurofragance, the leading Spanish fragrance house, presents Olivante® a perfumery ingredient of Spanish heritage with global consumer appeal.

Sine Gucetil, Global Marketing Director at Eurofragance says the following about Olivante®: "Olivante® stands out for its ability to offer perfume richness, or opulence, in a manner that is fresher and less heavy. And, it's not just intended for fine fragrances. Our initial trials formulating personal care and home fragrancing products with Olivante® are promising and we feel that this a proprietary ingredient with strong potential for broader market adoption."

In addition to proposing a new olfactive experience, this natural ingredient is likely to appeal to marketers looking to offer their consumers products with a sustainability story.

