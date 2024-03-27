Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2024: LGT Wins Seven Awards

BusinessWire India

Vaduz [Liechtenstein]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: LGT, the international Private Banking and Asset Management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, in 2024 once again received several awards from the business and finance magazine Euromoney. At the global level, it was designated "World's Best for Family Office Services". In addition, LGT scored top marks for its sustainability offering in Liechtenstein and India.

For two decades now, the highly regarded business and financial magazine Euromoney has been recognising the achievements of the world's best private banking and wealth management institutions at its Global Private Banking Awards. The award winners are selected by independent judges, who assess the performance and achievements of the participating companies as they relate to customer service, product development and innovation. This year's awards ceremony was held yesterday in London. LGT was the recipient of seven awards.

Bespoke solutions for family offices

The judges were very impressed by LGT's tailored and comprehensive offering for family offices, designating it best private bank globally and in Western Europe in the family office services category. "LGT places a strong emphasis on governance and connecting representatives of Family Offices. It has a unique selling proposition, coupled with a personalised, human-centred and long-term approach," stated the judges.

Pioneer in the area of sustainability

In India, where it has been present since 2022, LGT received the award for best private bank for sustainability. In its report, the jury wrote: "Alongside its own efforts to ensure its business and operations are sustainable, the firm offers clients an extensive range of sustainable investment funds, sustainability ratings and more specialist investment opportunities such as impact investing in India." Atul Singh, CEO LGT Wealth India, says: "This prestigious award is acknowledgement of our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. We strive to offer our clients innovative and attractive investment solutions that also make a positive contribution to society and the environment."

Four awards in Liechtenstein

LGT received awards in four categories for its home market Liechtenstein: "Best Domestic Private Bank"; "Best for Ultra High-Net-Worth"; "Best for Family Office Services "and "Best for Sustainability". "We are delighted with the great result in all four categories. Thanks to our long-standing experience, we are familiar with and understand the complex requirements and needs of our clients," says Roland Matt, CEO of LGT Bank Liechtenstein. "We are also constantly further developing our sustainable investment offering. We want to provide our clients with the best possible support in realigning their portfolios to make them more sustainable, while at the same time giving them access to attractive investment opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable future."

LGT in brief

LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 31 December 2023, LGT managed assets of CHF 316.0 billion (USD 375.6 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 5600 people who work out of more than 30 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East. www.lgt.com

