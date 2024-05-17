European University Georgia Showcases Top MBBS Program in Dubai

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 17: Senior representatives from the prestigious European University in Georgia recently visited the UAE to highlight the institution's world-class medical program to prospective students from across the Gulf region and beyond.

The delegation of university officials toured the offices of Destnation Education Consulting, a Dubai-based agency approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to counsel students on overseas education opportunities.

European University of Georgia, a rapidly emerging global destination for pursuing a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree, recently showcased its unique MBBS program to families from the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other communities residing in the Emirates. The program's distinct merits, such as quality instruction, extensive clinical exposure, comprehensive student support services, and an impressive post-graduate employment record, were presented by the university team during their visit.

"With over two decades of accredited experience in placing students at top international universities, we understand how vital it is to receive an outstanding medical education from a reputable institution," said Muhamed Ashraf, Managing Director of Destnation Education Consulting. "European University Georgia ticks all the boxes in terms of quality instruction, clinical exposure, student support services, and an impressive post-graduate employment record."

European University Georgia's MBBS program has a track record of success, with a high 70% first-attempt pass rate on the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in 2024. One of our esteemed alumni even ranked 4th across all of India. These achievements, along with the university's approvals from leading bodies like ECFMG, WHO, WFME, NMC and education ministries in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are a testament to the quality of our program.

At European University Georgia, we are committed to the holistic development of our students. We provide safe and comfortable dormitory accommodations, and our own teaching hospital for rigorous practical training. Our low student-to-faculty ratio ensures personalized guidance, fostering a supportive learning environment.

The university further incentivizes excellence by awarding scholarships to the top 30 students each semester. Graduates are supported with internship placements to kick-start their medical careers post-graduation.

As regional demand for quality, affordable medical education soars, strategic collaborations between accredited universities like European University Georgia and respected local consultancies like Destnation Education Consulting provide a vital service to Arab youth aspiring to become future doctors.

