Europe’s Leading Hair Salon Brand Franck Provost launches in Bangalore, India

Franck Provost, his son Fabien Provost, key dignitaries including Mr. Nitin Sharma, CEO & Master Franchise for India were seen at the launch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2: In a significant milestone for the Indian beauty industry, Franck Provost, Europe’s leading hair salon brand, celebrated the opening of its first Indian salon in the vibrant locality of Indiranagar, Bangalore. This launch not only marks Franck Provost’s commitment to expanding its global footprint but also introduces its unparalleled Parisian hairdressing expertise to India’s burgeoning luxury beauty market.

Franck Provost, a name synonymous with French elegance and sophistication in hairdressing, stands as Europe's number one and the world’s leading hair salon brand. With a rich legacy that began in 1975, Franck Provost has expanded its reach to over 30 countries, boasting a portfolio of 15 brands, 3,490 salons worldwide, and serving more than 30 million customers annually. The brand is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience, expertly crafted by 25,000 associates globally, and driven by innovation and a passion for beauty.

The grand opening event was graced by Franck Provost, founder and visionary behind the brand, his son Fabien Provost, key dignitaries including Mr. Nitin Sharma, CEO & Master Franchise for Franck Provost in India and other esteemed guests. This celebratory occasion highlighted the brand’s global achievements and its future aspirations in the Indian market.

Franck Provost, the founder, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, “We are thrilled to bring Franck Provost’s legacy of beauty and excellence to India. This launch is just the beginning of our journey in this vibrant country. We see immense potential here and invite partners who share our vision and passion for beauty to join us in expanding our presence across India.”

Twice a year, Fabien Provost, the creative force behind Franck Provost, introduces two distinct collections: Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter. These collections, embodying the brand’s dedication to innovation, not only cater to the evolving trends within the beauty industry but also align with the personal style and preferences of their clientele worldwide. The Fall/Winter 2022 collection, branded as #DONTYOUDARE, and the Spring/Summer 2023 collection are vivid representations of this commitment, showcasing a blend of cutting-edge techniques and timeless elegance.

Fabien Provost, Artistic Director art Franck Provost and son of the legendary icon, highlighted the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence, “Our collections and innovations, including the latest in hair care, are designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. With the launch in Bangalore, we look forward to introducing our Indian clientele to Franck Provost’s world of exclusive beauty solutions and cutting-edge hairdressing techniques.”

Mr. Nitin Sharma, CEO & Master Franchise in India for Franck Provost, said, “The increasing urban spending power in India underscores a significant demand for luxury hair care and fashion. The Franck Provost salon in Bangalore is poised to tap into this market, offering sophisticated services that cater to the discerning tastes of Indian consumers.”

At the heart of Franck Provost lies a commitment to personalization, expertise, and providing an affordable luxury experience. The brand is defined by its unique approach to hairdressing, offering specialized techniques and services that are tailored to each customer’s individual needs. Franck Provost has been a constant presence at glamorous events, including the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing its role as the hairstylist of choice for celebrities and the fashion-conscious public.

The brand takes pride in its “Couleurs Précieuses” and specific color services, designed to enhance the natural beauty of hair. The techniques employed are highly personalized, ensuring that each client receives a bespoke service that best fits their profile. Franck Provost’s commitment to natural ingredients is evident in its new range of products, boasting up to 97% nacccural origin ingredients, including innovative solutions for hydration, color care, and hair density.

Emphasizing sustainability, the latest product lines feature key ingredients such as Vitamin C, Neroli Extract, Coconut Water, Chia Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and White Tea, aiming to nourish, hydrate, and revitalize hair. These products reflect Franck Provost's dedication to combining luxury with nature, offering clients premium care that aligns with eco-friendly values.

Franck Provost salons are designed to offer an exceptional moment of beauty and relaxation to every client. The salon environment, inspired by Parisian elegance and contemporary style, complements the high level of service and professionalism that characterizes every Franck Provost experience. The adoption of digital tools and a strong online presence ensures that clients can always stay connected with the brand and its latest offerings.

Contact on: +917690906464 or explore our services online at www.franckprovost.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor