Eutelsat, Airtel aid Indian Army with Low Earth Orbit connectivity for relief efforts in Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Eutelsat, a satellite communications provider, and Airtel are providing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to support the Indian Army's relief efforts in flood-hit parts of Sri Lanka, where conventional communication lines have been disrupted.

The Indian Army continues to assist with rescue and relief operations in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah late last month.

According to a Eutelsat press release, its OneWeb LEO services are providing the Army with a reliable way to communicate in areas where roads, phone lines, and other ground systems are not functioning. This connectivity is helping teams share updates quickly and carry out tasks without delays. It is also allowing 24/7 telemedicine support, linking soldiers in the field with specialist doctors who guide emergency treatment for people affected by the floods.

The satellite link has become critical for the Indian Army as it seeks to reach isolated communities. With steady communication, teams are able to check on villages, report medical needs and coordinate rescue movements in real time. The release says that this work shows why strong satellite systems matter during disasters, when other networks fail.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC at Eutelsat, said the company is working closely with Airtel and the Indian Army to keep these lines open. "Eutelsat is deeply committed to supporting the Indian Army's relief efforts with OneWeb LEO connectivity, delivered in partnership with Airtel. The ability to maintain high-quality communications in crisis situations is vital, and we remain committed to equipping organisations on the ground with secure, resilient connectivity required to safeguard lives and enable essential services," she said.

Eutelsat says its LEO technology is designed to provide high-speed links with low delay, which helps during emergencies when teams must respond fast.

Eutelsat became a combined GEO-LEO operator after joining with OneWeb in 2023. It now has 34 geostationary satellites and more than 600 LEO satellites, serving video, mobility, fixed connectivity and government needs across many countries.

