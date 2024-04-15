EV startup OnEv plans to introduce 500 electric 3-wheelers & 100 electric passenger 4-wheelers in current financial year

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Kissan Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OnEv), a start-up based out of NCR, founded by Kamlesh Kaushik and Team, plans to introduce 500 more EV L5 3-Wheelers and 100 EV passenger 4-Wheelers in the current financial year 2024-25, with a plan to scale it up to 2000 EVs within two years. This announcement is part of the company's first year anniversary celebration. As part of its 1st anniversary, OnEv not only plans to introduce these vehicles in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh but also expand its operations to tier-II cities, villages and rural areas of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

OnEv started its operation from Delhi-NCR in 2023 with 3 EV L5 auto and reached to 300 within a year covering Delhi-NCR and Punjab. OnEv has partnered with EV OEM's like OSM, Piaggio, Euler, Greaves, Graveol, Tata Ace to procure the vehicles and leasing partners to get the vehicles on lease. The company has changed the lifestyle of the driver partner's by increasing their financial earning per month i.e. a driver driving vehicles for OnEv earns around INR 50-60 thousand per month as compared to their earning earlier which was around INR 17-18 thousand. The company has also strengthened its manpower from 2 last year to over 50 people currently.

Speaking on 1-year milestones and introduction of new vehicles, Kamlesh Kaushik, Founder & CEO, OnEv, said, "As successfully completing one year of operations, we are now aggressively looking at expanding our innovative product offerings and markets in the next 2-3 years' time. Due to environment-friendly, affordability and favourable government policy, electric vehicles have seen tremendous growth, however, there is immense potential for EV in rural areas and villages due to limited penetration by EV players. We aim to expand and strengthened rural areas and villages of key North Indian states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to fulfil their transportation through our wide range of electric vehicles including innovative EV based agricultural solutions to support farmers of the country."

Speaking further on his future plans, Kamlesh Kaushik says, "We have floated our interest to collaborate with EV-OEMs, EV-battery OEMs, service providers and Financial Institutions to help us capitalize on the EV mobility shift. We are committed to take the E-mobility revolution to the remote corner and rural areas of the country in this financial year."

Established with a determination to start a global revolution in the industry of commercial electric vehicles OnEv will be partnering with EV manufacturers to offer a brand-new fleet of EVs to its customers with the highest driving range in the segment.

The company understands the need for better EV charging infrastructure and has partnered with NBFC to set up charging infrastructures.

With the air pollution levels being hazardous in Delhi-NCR and becoming worse each year, electric vehicles have become the preferred mode of transportation for people as sustainable and affordable alternative for future mobility in India, providing immense potential for players involved in this segment to bring wide range of passenger and commercial electric vehicles due to high demand in the market. OnEv saw the opportunity and ventured into EV segment last year.

OnEv will have a fleet of 'trained and professional drivers' provided by India's top fleet management companies and 'zero emissions' which means there will be no toxic fumes coming out of the exhaust pipes.

