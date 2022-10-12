Event Cart India’s First Hyperlocal Event based tech company launches its services in Noida

October 12: NCR-based tech start-up EventCart has announced the launch of its services in Noida on 11 October through its website & App. After launching in Noida & Greater Noida, the company plans to expand to Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months. There is a huge market in terms of demand for small & midsized social events, but when it comes to supply, there are players who offer service, but none offers a complete solution. EventCart plans to address this gap by providing a wholesome and complete solution to the customers, and they can conveniently book the services from the comfort of their homes. Commenting on the launch, Avinash Raj, CEO, EventCart, said in a press statement: “Digitization has taken the world by storm.

Every business, whether it is B2B or B2c been B2G, has been digitized, and the only Industry which was left was the Event Industry. Through EventCart, we aim to redefine the way events are organized & executed in the country. While working in the event industry made me realize that there is a growing demand for small events, and yet, there are no serious players offering quality and affordable for small events. With a mix of organized vendors and professionals, EventCart will cater to this latent demand for home gatherings and small events.” The App will now allow users to schedule their event, prepare a guest list, order food and décor etc., in advance. They can also opt for and customize the offerings as per their requirement. Raghwesh Asthana, M.D at EventCart, said in a press statement, “The Events market in India is highly unorganized with multiple vendors and small operators operating independently with the help of local chat groups and word of mouth. EventCart is the first hyperlocal Event subscription service in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these event service providers and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility, and fatigue.” For more details, visit https://eventcart.co.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor