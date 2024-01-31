Event themed mission LiFE to be held at India Gate on Feb 9-10

New Delhi [India], January 31 : A national exhibition and programme of environment-friendly activities on the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) themes is scheduled to be organised on February 9-10 at India Gate.

Mission LiFE is an India-led global movement to nudge individuals to take simple yet effective, environment-friendly actions in their daily lives. The event will highlight how the youth can inspire behavioural change that leads to individual and collective action towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The LiFE themes are to conserve energy and water, reduce waste, adopt sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyles, and say no to single-use plastic.

Some examples of LiFE actions are using bicycles for short commutes, turning off running taps when not in active use, consuming locally available foods, using natural or organic products, planting trees, reducing waste, and segregating wet and dry waste at home.

The event activities will include a bicycle rally, symbolising the ease and significance of eco-friendly and healthy modes of transportation. The rally will take the scenic route around India Gate.

Bicycles will be provided to the participants; participants can bring their bicycles as well. This will be followed by a vibrant cultural show featuring thought-provoking street plays aimed at sensitising people to the need for environmental conservation and environmentally responsible behaviour.

For those with an artistic flair, an on-spot face painting and poster-making competition will be held, offering participants an expression for their environmental messages colourfully and creatively. There will also be demonstration models showing in detail how the various LiFE themes could be practiced.

And don't miss the 'eco-fashion show', a runway event on sustainable and eco-conscious clothing, showing that fashion can be both stylish and environmentally friendly.

The visitors will also get to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of the nation's rich culture during the cultural events, celebrating how nature and society can harmoniously co-exist, and thrive.

For details of the activities, competition and rules for entry, please visit https://forms.gle/xo3kdmKAtJL1a4PB8 institutions and schools interested in having their students participate in the competitions can also use this form. The event is open to all, and entry is free.

The event is being organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, a Resource Partner under the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

