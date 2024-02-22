Eventbrite Hires Amazon Veteran Executive Himanshu Verma as VP Engineering and Country Lead India

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22: Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event goers in nearly 180 countries, has hired Himanshu Verma as VP Engineering and Country Lead for its Development Hub in India. Verma will oversee Eventbrite's development team in India, which builds the cutting edge cloud, mobile and marketplace technology that transforms how millions of people around the world organise and attend events.

Verma's career spans more than two decades of engineering and product development leadership at some of India's and the world's largest and best known tech companies, including Oracle, Yahoo!, Flipkart, and most recently, Amazon.

Verma comments: "I'm incredibly excited to join Eventbrite's team in India. What makes this company special is that we use advanced online technologies, like AI, to bring people together in real life, at unique live experiences all over the world. Eventbrite makes it easier and more seamless than ever to organise and promote, and also, to discover and join exciting events everywhere. And our team in India plays a crucial role in making it happen."

Verma will report directly to Eventbrite CTO Vivek Sagi, who adds: "Himanshu is an exceptional engineering leader with proven expertise in growing and scaling talent, systems and products. He joins Eventbrite at an exciting moment in our company's history as we continue to grow our footprint in India."

Sagi adds: "Eventbrite's flexible-first workplace culture and our focus on diversity play a large role in our ability to recruit the best talent across India. Our staff here work just like their counterparts in Europe or the US, and can decide where they do their best work: in our Hyderabad office, hybrid, or fully remote from anywhere in India. At the same time and in keeping with our mission to bring the world together through live experiences we regularly facilitate real life connections between our employees. That's a strong differentiator for us, as we continue to hire the best talent across India."

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event goers in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the centre of the experience economy, transforming the way people organise and attend events. The company was founded in 2006 by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service experience technology platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company's prestigious The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company's Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.'s Best-Led Companies honour.

Eventbrite launched its India Development Center in March 2022. Currently, the company employs more than 120 employees across India, who are empowered to decide for themselves how they work best: fully remote, from Eventbrite's office in Hyderabad's HITECH City, or a hybrid of both.

Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332937/Himanshu_Verma_Eventbrite_India.jpg

