Eventz Factory Successfully Organised Super Mom Super Woman Awards And Inspiring Icon Awards 2024 In Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Successfully organising two big and prestigious award functions on the same day and that too at the same venue, is no small feat. But popular event management company Eventz Factory by Kunal Thakkar took up the challenge and successfully organised both the events together on Sunday at Holiday Inn in Mumbai where dignitaries from all walks of life came together to celebrate the victories of the achievers.

The memorable evening laced with glitter, glamour and elegance was attended by many prominent celebrities, influencers, business tycoons, VVIP's from various fields.

Among the film and TV celebrities who attended the award function were Anu Aggarwal, Ragini Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, Nyrraa Banerji, Neha Malik, Shahid Mallya, Shubhangi Atre, Rakhi Sawant, Akanksha Puri, Toshi & Sharib, Shahid Mallya, Mohammed Nazim, Meghna Malik, Daboo Malik, Sunil Pal, Twinkle Vashisht, Drashti Bhanushali, Karishma Chandok, Khushboo Khan, Madhurima Roy, Bhumika Gurung, Abhishek Bajaj, Sanchita Bannerjee.

His Excellency Consulate General of Turkey Mr. Cuneyt Yavuzcan and Producer Mr. Yogesh Rahar also attended the ceremony and made their presence felt.

‘Super Mom Super Women Awards’ was once again held this year to honour and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of mothers and extraordinary women who selflessly raise their children and simultaneously work hard to create their own identity in the society. It is needless to say that it celebrated the spirit of motherhood and womanhood whereas ‘Inspiring Icons Awards 2024’ was organised to felicitate the achievers in the field of business and innovations. Several well-known tycoons and businessmen attended the glittering function and applauded the winners from their own community.

During the presentation ceremony Kunal Thakkar, the founder of Eventz Factory said, “It is our honour to felicitate achievers from various walks of life. I am happy that once again we successfully organised not one but two award functions simultaneously where many dignitaries from showbiz and other fields made their presence felt during the event.”

Notably, Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Ltd was felicitated with The Best Public Relations Agency for the second consecutive year. Incidentally, the public relations and event management of this glittering award function was handled by Girish Wankhede’s prestigious PR agency Entity One Entertainment Private Limited. This agency has been in the business for more than a decade which has received many prestigious awards over several years of its existence. Mr. Girish Wankhede, founder of Entity One, received the award with the hands of His Excellency Consulate General of Turkey Mr. Cuneyt Yavuzcan.

After receiving the award an elated Girish Wankhede said, “It is an honour and pleasure to receive this prestigious award for the straight second year. Our feat clearly shows that people understand and value innovative and constructive ways of doing public relations and content writing. We are known to implement outstanding PR plans for various projects and helped their brands to reach greater heights with our unusual marketing strategies. This award is recognition of our skills and efforts that we take to organise events and publicise innumerable brands in a way that nobody does.”

Notably, Girish Wankhede is also known as a producer, distributor and a trade analyst. He has been part of the film fraternity for more than two decades and has played a role of a catalyst when it comes to the changing dynamics of the movie business.

Notably, ‘Super Mom Super Woman Awards’ and ‘Inspiring Icon Awards 2024’ were both presented by JioNews and Pylon Jewellery. Organised by Eventz Factory, the event was supported and partnered by 92.7 Big FM (Radio Partner), Nisha Jain Entertainment (Supporting Partner), Entity One Entertainment Solutions Pvt Ltd (PR Partner), Smoke Lab (Hydrating Partner).

