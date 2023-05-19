Eventz Factory’s Bold & Beautiful & Super Mom, Super Woman Awards dot Mother’s Day Celebrations

New Delhi (India), May 19: A mother is the most special and important person in anyone’s life. Her selfless contribution towards her children and family most of the time goes unnoticed. This Mother’s Day, Eventz Factory in association with Aarvee Entertainment (for Super Moms & Super Women) appreciated several mothers and women of substance at the Super Mom and Super Women Awards & those who defy norms with Bold & BeYOUtiful Awards.

Several celebrities and their mothers were felicitated with the Super Woman and Super Mom Awards. Kunal Thakkar, Roopa Shastry, RJ Abhinandan, Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2 & Salaam Venky), Femina Miss India RU Manya Singh, Gioconda Vessichelli, Nyraa Banerjee, Binaiferr Sanjay Kohli (Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai), Charrul Malik, Aartii Naagpal, Debolina Banerjee, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Sunil Pal, Vijay Shukla (VP Lokmat), Rahul Shukla (Midday) and many more.

The day ended with the Bold & BeYOUtiful India Beauty Pageant & Awards, backed by Kunal Thakkar Eventz Factory, Official Fashion Designer Modavantee by Ritu Goel, styled by Mohit Kapoor, Groomed by Akshita Agnihotri Femina Miss India, Makeup Partner Lakme Academy Kharghar, Crown Partner Prem Gada of Presha Creation, Audition Partner Whoop. The Exclusive Fashion Show by Bawree, SQ by Sahil Qureshi & Samira Fashion was a big surprise for the audience and was inaugurated with dhol & bhangra. Celebrities who graced the event were Twinkle Vasisht, Sunil Lokmat and Amit Tyagi, Vijay Shukla — VP — Lokmat, Sherlyn Chopra, Sunil Pal, Naisha Khanna, Sabby Suri, Sakshi Dwivedi, Sana Sultan, Sakshi Dwivedi and Eshan Masih among others.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

