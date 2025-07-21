Eveready Launches India's 1st Ever Hybrid Torch with Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Nikita Roy'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 21: Eveready Industries, India's leading flashlight and battery brand, today announced the launch of the country's first Hybrid Torch. The company has expanded its flashlight portfolio with the dual-powered device, a first-of-its-kind innovation that offers the flexibility of both rechargeable and battery-operated use, ensuring consumers never run out of light, especially in the absence of a power source.

The next-gen hybrid torch from Eveready is a patent-applied offering that features a powerful 1W super-bright front LED for focused illumination and a 1W side light, both housed in a durable ABS plastic body that is ideal for everyday and rough outdoor use. The unique flashlight comes equipped with an inbuilt rechargeable battery, which is charged, via a fast-charging USB Type-C port in just 2.5 hours. It is also simultaneously powered with 3 x AA Batteries so, if the torch runs out of charge, you can switch to the Battery-Operated Mode. Designed keeping in mind the consumer's key need to never be out of light, it has additional safety features like overcharge and deep discharge protection, which also help extend battery life. In addition, the product's distinctive design offers a position slide switch for the front and side light, a position switch for power mode selection - rechargeable or battery operated, and a charging indicator light, adding to user convenience.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Eveready Industries India Limited, said, "Innovation is at the helm of all undertakings at Eveready. Over the years, this ideology has paved the way for us to consistently introduce unique and pioneering products that empower consumers. The latest offering from the house of Eveready reflects the brand's legacy of innovation and trust, giving consumers uninterrupted lighting with modern convenience. Our Hybrid Torch, a new-age innovative solution, promises quality, convenience, and reliability to users while ensuring that they never run out of power. Going forward, Eveready will remain committed to delivering smarter, practical, and dependable solutions for consumers across Indian households."

To mark the unveiling of the new Hybrid Torch, Eveready is also collaborating with the film 'Nikita Roy' featuring Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. As part of this partnership, a video featuring the lead actress will showcase the patent-applied Hybrid Torch's 2-in-1 power backup feature and easy toggle switch feature to change power modes in seconds, offering long-lasting power and ensuring that users are #NeverOutOfLight. In the film, Sonakshi plays Nikita Roy, a woman navigating through supernatural darkness and personal dilemmas making her a perfect fit for the campaign's theme of resilience and illumination.

"Our association with Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy is more than just a product integration. It symbolizes resilience and the will to keep going, even in the darkest of times," Mr. Banerjee added.

Designed for daily use, travel, camping, trekking, security and emergencies, the Hybrid Torch's dual power source comprises a rechargeable Li-ion battery and 3xAA carbon zinc batteries. Priced at Rs. 399/-, Eveready's Hybrid Torch is available in two colors, red and green, at leading retail outlets and on major e-commerce platforms across India.

In line with its endeavor to offer innovative products and solutions, Eveready, last year, launched the Eveready Siren Torch. A one-of-a-kind torch with a loud 100-decibel alarm, the Siren Torch is designed to help women stay safe with a simple pull of the keychain, alerting others in case of danger. Compact, rechargeable, and easy to carry, this torch reflects how Eveready is using smart ideas to create real solutions for safety and everyday use.

About Eveready Industries India Limited: With a legacy spanning over a century, Eveready Industries India Ltd. (NSE Code: EVEREADY, BSE Code: 531508) (www.evereadyindia.com) has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of consumers. In 2023, the company embarked on a transformative journey, marked by the unveiling of its new infinity logo and the empowering tagline "Give Me Power, Give Me Red." The pivotal year also witnessed the introduction of Eveready's cutting-edge go-to-market strategy, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

At the heart of Eveready's innovations lies the launch of its New Ultima Alkaline battery in 2023, meticulously designed to cater to the discerning needs of today's consumers. Eveready's steadfast dedication to providing top-tier quality and reliability has positioned the company as India's No. 1* battery brand.

Since its inception in 1934, Eveready has been at the forefront of the dry cell battery market, enriching the lives of millions with portable energy and lighting solutions. The company's iconic catchphrase "Give Me Red" has become synonymous with trust and dependability, resonating with consumers across generations.

Eveready's commitment to excellence extends beyond product development. With manufacturing facilities strategically located across Matia, Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, and Kolkata, equipped with state-of-the-art technology platforms, the company upholds the highest operating standards. Eveready's facilities adhere to stringent quality (ISO 9000) and environmental (ISO 14000) practices, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and responsible manufacturing.

Backed by a Research and Development (R&D) facility approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, Eveready continues to drive innovation and set industry benchmarks. The company remains steadfast in its mission to enrich lives through reliable, innovative energy solutions, lighting the way for a brighter tomorrow.

*As per Nielsen Oct 24 MAT Report.

