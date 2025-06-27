EVERFAST Freight Forwarders Showcased at WCAworld Regional Conference 2025 in Miami

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: EVERFAST Freight Forwarders (P) Ltd., a leading name in the logistics and freight forwarding industry, proudly announced its participation in the highly anticipated WCAworld Regional Conference 2025, which was held from June 10 to 13 at the prestigious Hyatt Regency in Miami, USA.

Representing EVERFAST at the global event were Mr. Sunil Kumar and Mr. Arun Kumar Rai, both CEOs of the company. Their presence underscored the company's commitment to expanding international partnerships and staying at the forefront of industry innovations.

As a recognized member of WCAworld, the world's largest and most powerful network of independent freight forwarders, EVERFAST exhibited at Booth No. C5, where attendees engaged directly with the leadership team, explored potential collaborations, and learned more about the company's global logistics solutions.

"We were excited to be part of this incredible gathering of logistics professionals," said Mr. Sunil Kumar. "The WCAworld Regional Conference provided a dynamic platform to strengthen relationships and explore new opportunities in the ever-evolving freight forwarding landscape."

Mr. Arun Kumar Rai further added, "At EVERFAST, we believe in building trust through transparency, efficiency, and partnership. This event was the perfect occasion to showcase our values and capabilities on an international stage."

EVERFAST Freight Forwarders welcomed all attendees to visit Booth C5 for meaningful discussions, networking opportunities, and a glimpse into the future of global logistics.

About EVERFAST Freight Forwarders (P) Ltd.

EVERFAST Freight Forwarders (P) Ltd. is a trusted global logistics partner offering customized and efficient freight forwarding solutions. With a strong network, industry expertise, and client-centric approach, EVERFAST delivers excellence across air, sea, and land transportation services.

