Everise Honored as Leading Disability Employer 2024 by National Organization on Disability

Plantation (Florida) [US], October 15: Global healthcare customer experience company Everise today announced that it has been recognized by the National Organization on Disability (NOD) as a Leading Disability Employer for 2024. This prestigious honor highlights the company's ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible workplace, where Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are empowered to thrive.

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is awarded to companies with exceptional performance in disability inclusion practices, as measured by NOD's Employment Tracker™. This assessment evaluates companies on key business practices, including talent sourcing, workplace accessibility, and inclusive cultures, among others.

Since its inception in 2016, Everise has prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in its recruitment and talent retention policies. As a result, the organization has seen a consistent increase of PWDs in its workforce, with around 1.5% of Everise employees identifying themselves as PWDs this year. In its recent annual DEI Survey, the company attained a 91% favorability rating among its employees globally. Everise also runs five employee resource groups supporting and providing allyship to various minority groups, including its PWD-focused Ability Champions Network.

"I am truly honored that Everise has been recognized for its efforts as a leading employer of persons with disabilities. As an equal opportunity employer, we welcome, empower, and celebrate talent who join us from diverse backgrounds. This has formed the basis of creativity and innovation that is the foundation of what we do. Our commitment to creating accessible opportunities for all has enabled us to tap into a rich pool of diverse perspectives that drive innovation and creativity," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

"This National Disability Employee Awareness Month, we are deeply honored to receive the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal for 2024. We have always believed in celebrating the unique strengths every individual brings to our team. As we continue to grow as an organization and an industry leader in championing diversity in the workplace, we are encouraged by these external recognitions that reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every employee feels empowered to succeed," shared Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer, Everise.

Today, Everise continues to define great customer experience. The company enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees as well as external customers. Everise has the highest Glassdoor ratings in the outsourcing industry - with 4.6 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor and 4.4 out of 5 on Indeed. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. In addition to this recognition, Everise has also won multiple awards and accolades in 2024 for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 28,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of workforce solutions, Leadership Council, Employment Tracker™, and Engagement Survey can help your business, visit www.nod.org.

