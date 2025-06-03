Everise Launches Strategic Partnership with Krisp, Driving AI-Powered CX Across Global Workforce

PRNewswire

Plantation (Florida) [US], June 3: Everise, a leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today unveiled a strategic partnership with Krisp, deploying its industry-leading real-time voice AI platform across Everise's global agent workforce. This combines Everise's award-winning people team, deep client expertise and operational excellence, with Krisp's real-time AI technology.

The partnership reinforces Everise and Krisp's shared vision for a future where human agents are superpowered by AI, delivering customer experiences that are faster, clearer, and more empathetic than ever before - also marking a major step forward in Everise's journey to redefine customer support, enhancing productivity, clarity, and support quality, at scale.

Krisp's advanced AI technology, including accent neutralization and noise cancellation, has been rolled out globally on 10,000 Everise seats, and will be deployed across the board in the next few months. The unified, real-time solution will enable Everise champion agents to resolve issues faster, bridge language and accent barriers with ease, and deliver more impactful, effective customer interactions. Additional features such as speech interpretation and Agent Assist are planned for a phased rollout at a later stage as part of the roadmap.

"At Everise, we believe the future of CX lies with empowering people with the right technology," said Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise. "We are proud to partner with Krisp to further our shared vision of amplifying the human touch with real-time AI. Together, we're helping enterprises meaningfully elevate every customer experience. This is innovation with impact - and it's the future of CX."

"Everise is setting the bar for what modern CX looks like," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and Co-Founder at Krisp. "By rolling out the full Krisp AI platform across their agent fleet, they're investing in the future: one where every voice interaction is faster, clearer, and more intelligent. We're proud to partner with a company that shares our belief in real-time AI for real human impact."

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for the healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech sectors. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of the world's leading brands by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 28,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Krisp

Founded in 2017, Krisp is the pioneer in AI-powered Voice Productivity solutions. The Krisp Voice AI platform transforms voice conversations in real timeremoving background noise and voices, converting accents, translating speech live, and providing intelligent agent assistance. Deployed on over 200 million devices, delivering built-in privacy, and works across any audio hardware or voice application. Each month, Krisp processes over 75 billion minutes of voice and has transcribed more than 40 million calls, helping contact centers boost agent performance and deliver clearer, more productive conversations.

