Evervolt Enters Solar Cell Manufacturing: A Path to a Sustainable Future

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4: We are excited to share that Evervolt Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. (Evervolt) is significantly leaping into the solar cell manufacturing sector. As one of the top players in solar distribution in India for the past decade, this new initiative underscores our commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions and enhancing our role in the Indian solar industry.

As part of our robust plan, Evervolt is set to achieve annual production capacity of 1 GW by March 2025, with an impressive additional 2 GW targeted by March 2026 taking in total to 3GW Capacity. This timeline reflects our dedication to innovation and our commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean energy. In alignment with India's ambitious renewable energy goals, our strategic initiative focuses on enhancing domestic production capabilities. We aim to solidify our position in the country's solar supply chain by reducing dependence on imports.

In the words of Krishna Thimmaiah, CEO, Evervolt, "The future of the Indian solar industry depends on establishing a strong manufacturing base that prioritizes high-quality products. By investing in the production of efficient, durable, and sustainable solar cells, we are paving the way for a cleaner energy futurenot just for India, but for the world."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor